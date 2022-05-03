Forbes Names FPC One of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms and Best Executive Recruiting Firms of 2022

FPC, a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, has once again been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Recruiting Firm for 2022. FPC has been ranked #17 (up from #43 last year) in the Professional Recruiting category and #20 (up from #67 last year) in the Executive Recruiting category. This is the first time FPC has been ranked in the top 20 in both prestigious categories.