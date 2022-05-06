Recording Artist Matty Stuntin's New Release, "LoveStruck"
Matty Stuntin's first release of 2022, "LoveStruck."
Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG would like to announce the latest release from Owenton, KY recording artist Matty Stuntin. Under special arrangement and agreement, Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG will be releasing globally Matty Stuntin's latest single LoveStruck, on May 20, 2022. This is the follow-up to last summer's Don't Seem Right. Matty Stuntin's fanbase is always hungry for more and new music. Some older veteran artists can and do go 10 years between releases. But for Matty Stuntin's fans, going 10 months between releases seems more like a decade for them. Since last year's release, Matty has been very busy in the studio recording his first extended play record. With producer Chris Turner at the helm. LoveStruck is a single from his upcoming EP, due out mid-summer. Matty Stuntin's new single LoveStruck will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, Tik Tok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, Soundtrack by Twitch, among others.
About Matty Stuntin:
Matty Stuntin is a mainstream hip hop artist from Owenton, Kentucky. He began writing and recording in 2018. Matty immediately enjoyed a very warm welcome from music lovers on the SoundCloud platform. As the songs he would post would received immediate responses. Generating thousands of plays right after initial postings. Most notably his tracks "Beanie 2 Tight," "Now She Fancy" and "Now I'm Gone." His talent and early streaming successes caught the attention of Los Angeles based management firm Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG. Who recently added Matty to their recording artist roster. His debut single Games was released in November 2020.
Matty now routinely travels to Cincinnati, Ohio where he records in a professional studio environment. Taking risks and gradually moving away from his own homebased production. Matty shows promise of having more than just the musical talent needed to succeed in the competitive recording industry; fully understanding the reality and challenges ahead. However, he remains driven and determined to continue to succeed.
Contact:
Media Relations
Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG
(213)394-5673
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
About Matty Stuntin:
Matty Stuntin is a mainstream hip hop artist from Owenton, Kentucky. He began writing and recording in 2018. Matty immediately enjoyed a very warm welcome from music lovers on the SoundCloud platform. As the songs he would post would received immediate responses. Generating thousands of plays right after initial postings. Most notably his tracks "Beanie 2 Tight," "Now She Fancy" and "Now I'm Gone." His talent and early streaming successes caught the attention of Los Angeles based management firm Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG. Who recently added Matty to their recording artist roster. His debut single Games was released in November 2020.
Matty now routinely travels to Cincinnati, Ohio where he records in a professional studio environment. Taking risks and gradually moving away from his own homebased production. Matty shows promise of having more than just the musical talent needed to succeed in the competitive recording industry; fully understanding the reality and challenges ahead. However, he remains driven and determined to continue to succeed.
Contact:
Media Relations
Nitric Entertainment Group- NEG
(213)394-5673
nitricrecords@yahoo.com
Contact
Nitric Entertainment GroupContact
Tino Anglade - Media Relations
213-394-5673
https://nitricentertainmentgroup.webador.com
Tino Anglade - Media Relations
213-394-5673
https://nitricentertainmentgroup.webador.com
Categories