The Great Barrington Project Presents Brooklyn Artist Delano Burrowes' "How do You See a Black Person?" Performed in His Mostly White Great Barrington,Mass. hometown.

Delano Burrowes, a Brooklyn writer and artist, will enact "How Do You See A Black Person?" several times on the streets of Great Barrington during the week of May 16, 2022. Anyone walking by will have the opportunity to sit and make eye contact for up to ten minutes with the Black person in front of them and consider whatever emotions/thoughts may be brought up by doing so. On May 22 there will be a free community event - co-organized with local activists - discussing the ideas of the project.