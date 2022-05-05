The Stanger Tacktill Group Named to Forbes 2022 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors
Daniel Tacktill, Laurence Stanger and Marc Levin graciously accepted this honorable recognition of their continued success. The prestigious Forbes List recognizes top financial advisers in each state, affirming The Stanger Tacktill's group of commitment to providing world-class service and advice to their clients.
Melville, NY, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Stanger Tacktill Group of Oppenheimer has once again been named to Forbes' distinguished list of America's Best-in-State Wealth Advisors. Out of approximately 34,925 nominations, the annual ranking spotlights more than 6,500 advisors who are researched, interviewed, and assigned a ranking based on an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative criteria. This is the third consecutive year Wike has appeared on the prestigious list, which was released on April 7, 2022.
Forbes Best-in-State Wealth Advisors ranking was developed by SHOOK Research and is based on in-person, virtual and telephone due diligence meetings to measure best practices, client retention, industry experience, credentials, review of compliance records, firm nominations; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms and portfolio construction / management.
About The Stanger Tacktill Group:
We are a team of Financial Advisors with more than six decades of combined investment experience. Working out of Oppenheimer’s Melville, NY office, we provide select clientele with a broad range of investment strategies and wealth management services, while committing to the highest standards of integrity, diligence and courtesy.
Our first goal is to get to know our clients - only then can we help define their needs and evaluate the challenges they may face. Building this relationship, we create personalized strategies that evolve as the markets or clients’ needs change. At all points, we focus on ongoing communication and sharing our decisions with clients, in order to give them confidence in the investment process.
