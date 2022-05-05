Jason Benson of Paulding County Georgia's Skyren Concrete Details Work Completed for Titan Steel Door in Hart County
Lavonia, Georgia Recently Opened Facility Received Needed Help from Established Dallas, Georgia Concrete Construction Company.
Dallas, GA, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Paulding County, Georgia's Skyren Concrete Construction Owner, Jason Benson, announced the completion of their construction project at their new Knox Bridge Crossing Road location in Lavonia, Georgia.
"Our project for Titan Steel Door that completed the construction of their Mezzanine Decks was an accomplishment that we're very proud of," said Benson. "Throughout our time spent on the job site, we really enjoyed working with everyone at Titan and welcome the opportunity to work with them again in the future."
About Skyren Concrete Construction:
Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when it purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.
About Titan Steel Door:
Titan Steel Door was founded in 2016, and has established itself as a leading manufacturer of detention products including hollow metal, windows, walls and ceilings, servicing facilities ranging from county jail projects to state prison work. Titan produces for the entire United States market and along with the support of their sister companies, USA Production Parts and Patriot Tool & Die, Titan uses streamline supply chain and manufacturing methods to fabricate and assemble their products.
For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction's partnership with Titan Steel Door, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com.
