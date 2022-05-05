OnDemand Realty Tops Over $50MM in Sales in Q1 2022
OnDemand Realty announces major business growth in both sales volume and Agent counts in the first quarter of 2022. OnDemand Realty, one of the fastest growing Real Estate Brokerages in North Texas, announced a 284% increase in closed volume in Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021.
Dallas, TX, May 05, 2022 --(PR.com)-- OnDemand Realty announces major business growth in both sales volume and Agent counts in the first quarter of 2022. OnDemand Realty, one of the fastest growing Real Estate Brokerages in North Texas, announced a 284% increase in closed volume in Q1 2022 vs. Q1 2021. Although much of this growth was fueled by the existing team coming into the year, OnDemand Realty has added 42 top producing Agents thus far in 2022.
Q1 2021 Total Volume: $18,490,100
Q1 2022 Total Volume: $54,239,000
"In this tough Real Estate climate here today in North Texas, it’s a testament to our Agents who are out there still producing at high levels, still getting Families into homes and assisting them in selling their existing homes," says Tyler DeMando, Broker/Owner of OnDemand Realty.
OnDemand Realty, who recently announced their expansion into Fort Worth, plans to ramp up their agent count in 2022 to continue serving Dallas-Fort Worth as well as other major Cities in Texas by 2023.
About OnDemand Realty
OnDemand Realty, founded in 2012, is a Real Estate Brokerage serving the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. OnDemand Realty has over 60 Agents serving DFW and has Brick & Mortar offices in Dallas, Frisco & Fort Worth. OnDemand prides itself on being "The Brokerage built by the Agent, for the Agent." To learn more about OnDemand Realty, please visit www.OnDemandDFW.com.
