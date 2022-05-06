Local Dog Trainer Earns Prestigious Certification as Certified Professional Dog Trainer – Knowledge Assessed ®
Yorktown Heights, NY, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Local dog trainer, Nicki T. Messano has successfully achieved professional certification by the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers ® (CCPDT®). Westchester County based training company, Dog Done Good, is proud of Nicki’s accomplishment and eager for her to expand her role at their well-known establishment.
CPDT-KA® certification recognizes the knowledge and experience of professional dog trainers. Certificants must provide references that attest to their work and pass a rigorous written exam that focuses on the science behind dog behavior and the application of training techniques. CPDT-KA® certification provides an independent, scientifically valid measure of an individual’s understanding of the field of dog training, including instruction skills, learning theory, ethology, equipment, and animal husbandry.
CCPDT® requires its certificants to adhere to its Standards of Practice and Code of Ethics and Least Intrusive, Minimally Aversive (LIMA) Effective Behavior Intervention policies. Certificants must engage in on-going continuing education to maintain the credential. These rigorous standards ensure that CPDT-KA® certificants are actively engaged in professional development and applying the most current science and techniques with their clients.
Established in 2001, CCPDT is the leading independent certifying organization for the dog training profession. As the leader in the development of rigorous exams to demonstrate mastery of humane, science-based dog training practices.
Candidates who pass the exam earn the title Certificate Professional Dog Trainer – Knowledge Assessed, and may use the designation “CPDT-KA” after their names. All certified trainers must earn continuing education credits to maintain their designations or take the examination again in three years.
About the trainer:
Nicki Messano has years of experience training dogs and working at dog daycares. She has worked for the Bronx Zoo and other multi-animal facilities. Nicki believes in setting dogs up for success and using positive reinforcement to build a happy and healthy relationship between dogs and their owners. She has worked for Dog Done Good for over two years and is a valuable member of the team.
About the company:
Founded by Holly Santana, CPDT-KA, Dog Done Good provides expert dog training services in Westchester County, NY. With over 15 years of dog training experience, Dog Done Good excels in behavior modification, obedience training, puppy consultations and more. Dog Done Good takes into account the family’s and dog’s individual needs to create the best training plan. Private dog training lessons, group classes, and training-centered walks are provided by Dog Done Good. They are a respected presence in Westchester and recommended by many dog owners, veterinarians and animal rescue groups.
Holly Santana
914-432-2428
www.DogDoneGood.com
914-432-2428
www.DogDoneGood.com
