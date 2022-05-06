Shatner, "Smallville," "Sons of Anarchy" Q&As, Among Top Programming at FAN EXPO, St. Louis, May 13-15
Celebrity, Industry, Cosplay, Fandom, Gaming, Anime and Many Other Topics for Nearly 150 Panels Over Three Days Featured at America’s Center.
St. Louis, MO, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- From celebrity Q&As to industry, cosplay, gaming, anime and entertaining, informative sessions from all areas of pop culture, FAN EXPO St. Louis presents its collection of nearly 150 programing panels and meetups during the event, Friday through Sunday, May 13-15 at America’s Center. There’s truly something for every fan and every taste every hour of the show into the evening throughout all three days of the convention, right until Sunday’s 5 p.m. finish.
FAN EXPO St. Louis celebrity guests like William Shatner (“Star Trek”), Guardians of the Galaxy’s Michael Rooker, the “Smallville” trio of Tom Welling, Michael Rosenbaum and Kristin Kreuk, “The Mandalorian” and Rocky standout Carl Weathers, “Clerks” cast members Brian O’Halloran, Jeff Anderson and Trevor Fehrman, “Sons of Anarchy” trio of Ron Perlman, Theo Rossi and Ryan Hurst and others will conduct interactive sessions with fans, headlining the thorough slate.
On the comics front, fans will see dozens of informative, entertaining panels by superstar creators, plus “Sketch Duels” featuring a slew of talented artists.
Fans can review the entire event schedule at https://fanexpohq.com/fanexpostlouis/schedule/. Most panels are free with event admission. Just a few of the highlights include:
Friday:
• 5 p.m., Nolan North – Going to Space, Space in Portal, Secondary Theater
• 5 p.m., The Batman and Psychology: The Darkest Knight, hosted by Dr. Travis Langley, Theater 4
• 6 p.m, Carl Weathers – Taking Care of the Kid, Secondary Theater
• 8 p.m, Smallville Nights Special Event with Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling and Laura Richter, Theater 3 (*requires additional ticket)
• 9 p.m., Official Cosplay Kick Off Party, Start Bar, 1000 Spruce St., free with any FAN EXPO badge
Saturday:
• 1 p.m., Stars of Smallville, Michael Rosenbaum, Tom Welling and Kristin Kreuk, 1 p.m, Ferrera Theater
• 2 p.m., Class Reunion! The Voices of My Hero Academia’s Students, Justin Briner, Luci Christian, David Matranga and Monica Rial. Ferrera Theater
• 3 p.m., Ron Perlman Talks Anarchy: We are a Motorcycle Club, Ferrera Theater
• 4 p.m, Theo Rossi – The ‘Juice’ in Sons of Anarchy, Secondary Theater
• 5 p.m., A Morphin Fandom, Theater 3
• 5 p.m., Sketch Duel: Ariel Diaz vs Cam Adams, Theater 5
• 6 p.m., FAN EXPO St. Louis Cosplay Contest, Ferrera Theater
• 7:30 p.m., The Jay and Silent Bob Show featuring Jason Mewes and Kevin Smith, Secondary Theater (*additional ticket required)
• 9 p.m., Official FAN EXPO DJs & Drag Party at the Crack Fox Bar, free admission with any FAN EXPO St.Louis badge
• 9 p.m., FAN EXPO Gaming Party at Start Bar, 1000 Spruce St., free admission with any FAN EXPO St. Louis badge
Sunday:
• 11 a.m., Conversation with Supernatural’s Mark Sheppard, Ferrera Theater
• Noon, William Shatner, Where No One has Gone before, Ferrera Theater
• 1 p.m., Cosplay Painting and Weathering Master Class (*Special Ticketed Event) Theater 4
• 1 p.m., Michael Rooker – Pretty as an Angel, Ferrera Theater
• 2 p.m., “Q” and A with Omnipotent John de Lancie, Ferrera Theater
FAN EXPO St. Louis will follow official government and local authority guidance as well as any venue or location-specific regulations. For more information on the health and safety measures in place, please visit fanexpostllouis.com.
Jerry Milani
646-883-5022
www.fanexpohq.com
