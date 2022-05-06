Think Ahead: Sports Physicals Available to Keep Youth Athletes Injury-Free
Schedule sports physicals in advance of summer camps and sports season.
Denver, CO, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Before the end of the school year and busy summer season, CareNow Urgent Care clinics are offering $25 sports physicals to keep youth athletes healthy and safe this summer and into the next school year. CareNow®, part of the HealthONE system of care, sees an annual spike in youth sports injuries and assist in sports physical delivery to prevent injuries and more serious conditions.
“One of the main reasons we conduct sports physicals is to address cardiac health. As students become more competitive, the stress on the heart can become more intense,” says Dr. Mark Montano, CareNow market medical director. “We cannot prevent injury in young athletes, but we can reduce cardiac risk through annual sports physicals.”
Dr. Montano also recommends that youth athletes eat a balanced diet and stay hydrated to keep bodies in top form while playing sports.
Sports physicals are often required for summer camp and/or school-related activities, so it’s important to check with summer camps and school coaches for pre-participation requirements. Parents can skip the summer and back-to-school rush now with a sports physicals at CareNow® for $25 until Aug. 31.
These sports physicals will provide a comprehensive, head-to-toe assessment including close attention to heart and lungs as well as reviewing of the back for scoliosis, and evaluation of the large joints (ankles, knees, and elbows). Parents should be aware of several important requirements for the physical:
• Students should bring all necessary forms to the appointment
• Bring any medications the student takes regularly
• Bring glasses or contacts
• All students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
For more information about youth sports physicals and other CareNow services as well as to find a convenient Denver-metro location, visit CareNow.com/Denver.
About CareNow
Since its founding in Dallas/Ft. Worth in 1993, CareNow® urgent care has been committed to providing high quality family, urgent care and occupational medicine services. Open seven days a week and after-hours, CareNow has over 150 locations nationwide providing convenient, quality and cost effective care.
CareNow is part of HCA Healthcare. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.carenow.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Stephanie Sullivan
