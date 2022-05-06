The Launch of an Exciting New Children’s Fantasy Book, "Tales of Splendania: A Golden Wish"
The book is an exciting, magical journey for a young and valiant Princess, Vanadae, who is forced on a Royal Golden Hunt for the one and only Golden Unicorn in the Kingdom of Splendania. Vanadae wishes to protect magical creatures, but her father, the High-King of Splendania as well as most of Splendania's population, are determined to kill ferocious monsters and magical creatures for glory and fame.
Los Angeles, CA, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tales of Splendania: A Golden Wish
This new book, written by T.O. Griffiths, aimed at 7-year-olds and up is an exciting, magical journey about a young and valiant Princess, Vanadae, who is forced on a "Royal Golden Hunt" for the one and only Golden Unicorn in the Kingdom of Splendania.
Vanadae wishes to protect all magical creatures, but her father, the High-King of Splendania, as well as most of Splendania's population, are determined to kill ferocious monsters and magical creatures for glory and fame.
The book explores themes of love, magic, pain and the beauty of magical animals and wondrous locations throughout Splendania.
T.O. Griffiths has gone to great lengths in self-publishing it all himself, from the cover design, formatting, web design, hiring an editor and a spectacular artist for the Golden Unicorn art.
About The Book
In the ancient and mystical land of Splendania, the most marvelous and dangerous magical creatures roam the lands and skies. The beautiful and valiant Princess Vanadae must find a way to protect her beloved Golden Unicorn from the most dangerous creatures of them all — the people of Splendania themselves. All of whom are completely hellbent on capturing and killing magical creatures, the Golden Unicorn most of all.
Vanadae must find and protect the majestic Golden Unicorn before Magnus the Mighty, her father and the High-King of Splendania becomes the first to slay this wondrous creature and ensure his rule over the three realms: Theos, Valastry and Ovamthia.
Will the Golden Wish, granted once in a lifetime to the royal family members, cause the malevolent Witch of the Woods to come out of hiding and continue her vengeance against the royal families of Splendania? Will the courage of Vanadae’s brother, Prince Galderon, protect her from the dangers in the Spellbound Woods and set them on a path to fulfill their destinies?
About The Author
Born and raised on a beautiful farm overlooking the Black Mountains and the Brecon Beacons on the border of Wales and England, T.O. Griffiths grew up fascinated by animals, sharks most of all. He was lucky enough to be surrounded by farm animals - including the magnificent peacocks - and a stunning view. As a boy, he used to write short stories and poems, somewhat inspired by Alice in Wonderland.
With a large collection of swords, axes, and armour himself, his fascination with weaponry has helped inspire certain characters T.O. Griffiths has created in Splendania.
With a busy job and life moving forward, time to focus and complete the book became a labour of love for T.O. Griffiths, but something he was determined to accomplish.
The story coming into existence was completely spontaneous; he was asked to make up a bedtime story for his girlfriend to help her sleep. It was not helpful, however, as he was then up all night, writing it down instead of finishing the story for her, until now.
Tales of Splendania had been rattling around T.O. Griffiths’ head for many years and the story evolved and swayed this way and that, and now, he is extremely excited to share it with you and hopes you enjoy it as much as he has enjoyed creating the World of Splendania.
T.O. Griffiths
Tales of Splendania: A Golden Wish is now available on Amazon and many other retailers.
www.talesofsplendania.com
