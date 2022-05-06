The Launch of an Exciting New Children’s Fantasy Book, "Tales of Splendania: A Golden Wish"

The book is an exciting, magical journey for a young and valiant Princess, Vanadae, who is forced on a Royal Golden Hunt for the one and only Golden Unicorn in the Kingdom of Splendania. Vanadae wishes to protect magical creatures, but her father, the High-King of Splendania as well as most of Splendania's population, are determined to kill ferocious monsters and magical creatures for glory and fame.