Celebrate National Tennis Month This May in Northern California
May is National Tennis Month and USTA Northern California is promoting local tennis activities and resources you and your family can enjoy to join in on the fun - many of them free.
Alameda, CA, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Tennis is booming, and what better way to find yourself in the game than through local special events, promotions and play opportunities across Northern California as part of National Tennis Month this May.
National Tennis Month is a nationwide grassroots effort driven by the United States Tennis Association (USTA) and its industry partners celebrating tennis, a sport which challenges one both physically and mentally. For 31 straight days, players, local coaches, facilities, retailers, tennis manufacturers and more will be driving awareness about the sport and its benefits by bringing existing and new players to the game with special events, promotions and play opportunities in their communities … many of them free.
As your partner in play for National Tennis Month, the USTA Northern California section is promoting local tennis activities and resources you and your family can enjoy including:
· Tennis Sticker Contest: Design a sticker inspired by tennis in Northern California for the chance to win tickets to the US Open Series event, Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic (MSVC), August 1-7, 2022.
· Find a Public Court: Get out and play using USTA Northern California’s map of public tennis courts available across the Northern California section.
· Calendar of Events: Find events happening all throughout May.
· Discover the Right Tennis Program for You: Check out some of the opportunities offered through USTA Northern California and how you can get involved.
Find more information and access to all of these opportunities, visit at www.usta.com/en/home/stay-current/northerncalifornia/national-tennis-month.html.
"Over the past two years, tennis has seen an incredible surge in participation as players turned to the sport for a safe way to socialize with family and friends while also staying physically active,” said Michael J. McNulty III, USTA Chairman of the Board and President. “Tennis is a sport with many health benefits, can be played for your entire lifetime, and is easily accessed, with courts in every community, including in schools and at public parks and facilities. We are encouraging people of all ages, whether you are a lifelong player or just being introduced to the game, to pick up a racquet and take to the courts in May as we celebrate National Tennis Month.”
For more information about National Tennis Month, visit USTA.com/NationalTennisMonth or search hashtag #NationalTennisMonth on social media.
For more information about USTA Northern California, visit usta.com/norcal.
About USTA Northern California
The United States Tennis Association Northern California Section (USTA NorCal), based in Alameda, CA, is a not-for-profit volunteer-based organization dedicated to promoting and developing the growth of tennis since 1953. It is one of 17 geographic sections of the USTA, the governing body of tennis, and it incorporates all of Northern California and Northwest Nevada. For more information on USTA Northern California visit usta.com/norcal or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
About USTA Northern California
The United States Tennis Association Northern California Section (USTA NorCal), based in Alameda, CA, is a not-for-profit volunteer-based organization dedicated to promoting and developing the growth of tennis since 1953. It is one of 17 geographic sections of the USTA, the governing body of tennis, and it incorporates all of Northern California and Northwest Nevada. For more information on USTA Northern California visit usta.com/norcal or follow us on Instagram and Facebook.
Contact
Becca Bauer
510) 263-0448
www.usta.com/norcal
