Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as their... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group

Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press

Total Tennis Fitness Launches Today Total Tennis Fitness sports specific training programmes are now available online for players across the globe. - September 11, 2019 - Total Tennis Fitness

CryoNext Integrative Healthcare of Lake Nona Florida Becomes Official Partner to the WTT Orlando Storm Tennis Team As the World Team Tennis season comes to an end, the Orlando Storm tennis team turn to CryoNext Integrative Healthcare for recovery, especially Cryotherapy in Lake Nona, home of the USTA World Headquarters. - August 05, 2019 - CryoNext LLC

Autologica is an Official Sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup Autologica announced today that it will be an official sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event and WTA Premier 5 event, as well as a US Open Series event. - July 24, 2019 - Autologica S.A.

APT's Laykold - The Magic Behind the Miami Open 2019 APT's Laykold transforms the Miami Open 2019 from NFL stadium to major tennis tournament in record time. APT has been the official surface sponsor of the Miami Open since 1984. - April 24, 2019 - APT

New Inter-University Research Collaborative Dedicated to Climate Change and Sport, Called The Sport Ecology Group, Announces Its Official Launch: Earth Day 2019 Earth Day 2019 on April 22 marks the debut of the Sport Ecology Group, eight sport scholars from around the country that have formed a research collaborative and public education forum for sport and the natural environment. - April 22, 2019 - Sport Ecology Group

34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15. The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

APT Welcomes Randy Futty as General Manager of Laykold APT's Laykold sport court brand announces Randy Futty as General Manager. - January 20, 2019 - APT

SportsEdTV Launches How-To-Serve Video Series Featuring Jeff Salzenstein The "Serve Surgeon" brings proven serve instruction to the fast-growing, free, online sports instruction video network. - December 11, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Offers High School Tennis Players a Chance to Win a Grand-Slam Coaching Day SportsEdTV launches a WATCH & WIN promotion with a grand prize of a coaching day with Australian Open Doubles Champion, Ellis Ferreira. - December 07, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV and Volkl Tennis Create Alliance Volkl tennis equipment to become Official Tennis Equipment of Miami-based media company. - October 10, 2018 - SportsEdTV

SportsEdTV Appoints Bruce Turkel to Advisory Board Author of marketing books, keynote speaker and advertising veteran joins experienced team. - September 24, 2018 - SportsEdTV

Bloomex Sponsors Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Canada Versus Netherlands Bloomex is proud to be an official sponsor of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group play-off tie between Canada and Netherlands, being held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto from September 14-16, 2018. This is the fourth Davis Cup clash between the two nations - but their first in over 14 years. - September 07, 2018 - Bloomex

SportsEdTV Appoints Andrea Jaeger to Advisory Board SportsEdTV has appointed Andrea Jaeger, a former number two world-ranked professional tennis player, who is currently President and Founder of Little Star Foundation, an award-winning global children’s charity providing free services to children with cancer and children in need worldwide, to its... - August 20, 2018 - SportsEdTV

Bloomex Joins Sponsor List for Daniel Nestor Retirement Gala Bloomex will be supplying the florals for Daniel Nestor’s retirement celebration, August 5, 2018 at Roy Thomson Hall. The event will take place on the opening weekend of Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, which for Nestor will be his 30th and final appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 event. - August 01, 2018 - Bloomex

BlitzPredict's World Cup Success, Wimbledon Launch Success of BlitzPredict's World Cup Prediction Model Sets Stage for Launch of Wimbledon Analytics - June 30, 2018 - BlitzPredict

The Tennisdata App Reaches a Major Milestone The tennisdata app now has a database containing over 60,000 men's pro tennis tour (tournaments, majors, and most Davis Cup) matches. This covers the full calendar of matches since 1998, plus earlier matches for recently retired pros. - May 25, 2018 - tennisdata.net LLC

Bloomex Sponsors Fed Cup by BNP Paribas in Montreal Bloomex is proud to be an official sponsor of the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group II play-off tie between Canada and Ukraine, being held at Uniprix Stadium in Montreal on April 21 and 22, 2018. Fed Cup is making its return to Montreal after Canada won against Kazakhstan by a score of 3-2 last year... - April 21, 2018 - Bloomex

South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic

Hopewell Tennis & Swim Center (HTSC) Names Marc Hill as Junior Director of Its L1 Elite Program Marc Hill of Ewing, NJ brings extensive background of Middle States Junior tennis experience to Hopewell Tennis & Swim Center. - March 08, 2018 - Hopewell Tennis & Swim Center

Over 300 Compton Unified Students Are Treated to a Play Day and Tennis Tips from US Open Women’s Champion Sloane Stevens On Monday, November 27, over 300 students from 14 elementary schools across Compton Unified School District descended upon the beautiful UCLA Tennis Center, ready to show off their tennis skills and receive some pointers from one of the best, tennis star Sloane Stephens. This “PlayDay,”... - December 01, 2017 - Compton Unified School District

Stakers.com Starts Expansion with Germany Launch High-end gaming operator Stakers.com enters the market with a proprietary sports betting platform. "Online gaming is a continuously growing industry in Europe and overseas,” said Michael Schmidt, company business development manager. “With almost 27 years of a continuous growth operators... - October 24, 2017 - Stakers Limited

Bloomex Sponsors Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Canada Versus India Bloomex Canada announces its official sponsorship for the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group Play-off tie of Canada versus India in Edmonton, with the provision of florals throughout the event. - September 17, 2017 - Bloomex

Charleston Couple Invents New Tennis Product Charleston couple, Dan & Margie Curry, have just launched their website to sell Tennis Bagup, a very unique new product for tennis players. The Tennis Bagup stand attaches to your tennis bag, and gets the tennis bag up off the ground and off the court benches. Folding legs makes it easy to use, carry, and store. This couple spent the past two years building different prototypes and improving their product, before applying for patents and selling it online. - September 06, 2017 - Tennis Bagup LLC

QLIPP Signs Agreement with 3P in Europe QLIPP, the Ultimate Tennis Sensor, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the 3P - Price Performance Products GmbH in Europe (excluding Italy and Poland). With this agreement, QLIPP will strengthen her marketing and brand presence in new markets within Europe. “We... - August 18, 2017 - 9 Degrees Freedom

Hudson Aquatic Systems Expanding Products Targeting Athletes Hudson Aquatic Systems, along with CET CryoSpas, would like to announce a partnership that will allow Hudson to offer CET CryoSpas ice bath recovery products that support faster recovery, help reduce fatigue, improve performance, and minimize the risk of injuries in athletes within the United States. Hudson will be introducing the CryoSpa Mini at NATA (National Athletic Trainer’s Association) Expo in Houston, Texas, June 27-29, along with their updated AquaFit underwater treadmill system. - June 20, 2017 - Hudson Aquatic Systems

Advanced Footcare Adds State-of-the-Art Biomechanics Analysis System to Modernize Patient Lower Extremity Function and Mechanics Assessment FootcareXpress is a team of biomechanical experts made up of physicians and pedorthists who provide the highest quality professional lower extremity medical services and sports medicine solutions. We take pride offering the most advanced services in the industry. - May 09, 2017 - Footcare Express Inc.

Appalachian Trail Adventures Vermont’s Premier Hiking Spa Celebrates Their 10-Year Anniversary Appalachian Trail Adventures (ATA), provider of personalized all-inclusive vacations, is excited to have reached its 10-year anniversary as a leading provider of outdoor fitness vacations. Appalachian Trail Adventures is proud to celebrate a decade of fine tuning it’s all-inclusive personalized Vermont vacation. ATA remains committed to offering unsurpassed vacations at an affordable price. - May 08, 2017 - Appalachian Trail Adventures

QLIPP PLUS - "World's First Smart Tennis Dampener" QLIPP (www.qlipp.com) has launched the first smart tennis dampener in the world, QLIPP PLUS. QLIPP PLUS is also the proud winner of the DISTREE FRESH Awards in DISTREE EMEA 2017. With the latest rubber sheathing, the QLIPP PLUS tennis sensor can be used on any tennis racquet like a dampener. Attach... - April 10, 2017 - 9 Degrees Freedom

Smash Tennis — Makes Finding Tennis Partners Easy Smashtech is proud to announce Smash Tennis is now available from the App Store on iPhone and from Google Play on Android mobile devices. Smash Tennis is a mobile tennis app that helps players find local hitting partners, track match scores, and compete for rankings. Featuring a comprehensive player-search by age, skill level, and distance, tennis players will be able to find local hitting partners with ease, challenge them to matches, and quickly get on the courts. - April 06, 2017 - Smashtech LLC

BC Tennis Charity Helps 5,000 Children Kids tennis charity in Victoria, BC is growing at a phenomenal and unexpected rate. In less than 3 years, they have introduced more than 5,000 disadvantaged kids to the game. - February 09, 2017 - The Society for Kids at Tennis

SuperLenny Casino Re-Opens in the UK with Its Brand New Sportsbook SuperLenny is now officially accepting sports betting players from the United Kingdom again with its brand new sportsbook app powered by the Gaming Innovation Group. - February 04, 2017 - TheCasinoDB

Pillar College Scores Olympic Coach to Head New Team US Team Olympic Coach, two-time Olympian, and Pan American Gold-Medalist, Lily Yip, is new the Head Coach for the Pillar College Panthers’ Table Tennis Team (formerly Somerset Christian College). Coach Yip led the US Table Tennis Team earlier this year at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio and is a... - December 06, 2016 - Pillar College

New Tennis Website Happy Ball Tennis School for All Ages & All Levels This tennis website offers a Money Back Guarantee for students who are unsatisfied with their tennis lessons. The aim is to allow tennis students to enjoy and love tennis lessons with experienced tennis coaches. - November 29, 2016 - Happy Ball Tennis School

QLIPP Enters Exclusive Distribution with RacquetGuys in Canada QLIPP, the Ultimate Tennis Sensor, today announced it has entered into an exclusive distribution agreement with the RacquetGuys in Canada. With this agreement, QLIPP will strengthen her marketing and brand presence in new markets. "The addition of RacquetGuys within our distribution network across... - November 02, 2016 - 9 Degrees Freedom

New Tennis Website Takes a Unique Approach to Finding Tennis Rackets Tennisracket.me, a new tennis website, has developed a proprietary algorithm that provides a player with a perfect tennis racket. The usual process of finding a right racket is very tiresome for any tennis player, as there are several deciding factors to consider before buying an ideal racket which... - October 28, 2016 - TennisRacket.Me

Personalized, Embroidered Grip Covers for Tennis Racquets Racquet Art Grip Covers Personalize Your Racquet Making Your Racquet, Your Own - October 26, 2016 - Racquet Art, LLC

SportGroup Acquires ProGrass from Rockwell SportGroup Holding Consolidates Position in Artificial Turf Market with Pittsburgh's ProGrass - October 18, 2016 - APT

SolarCraft Completes Solar Panel Install at Marin Tennis Club - San Rafael Tennis Club Goes Solar and Saves Money Novato and Sonoma based SolarCraft recently completed the installation of a 50.7 kW DC solar panel installation at the Marin Tennis Club in San Rafael, CA. The new system offsets their utility bill by 93%, and now powers the Club with clean, sustainable solar energy, saving them thousands in energy fees every year. - August 25, 2016 - SolarCraft

Top Rated Johan Kriek Tennis Academy to Open at PGA National Resort & Spa; Famed World Class Tennis Training for Elite Young Athletes Joins PGA National Academy PGA National Resort & Spa - home of the PGA Tour Honda Classic and five award-winning championship courses - is pleased to announce that PGA National has recently partnered with Johan Kriek to bring their World Class Training Facility to Palm Beach Gardens resort location becoming part of the PGA... - July 21, 2016 - PGA National Resort & Spa

Award Winning Manuka Sport Bee-Fit The world's first energy gel to contain Manuka honey from New Zealand was Highly Commended for it's technical excellence at last week's Bridge2Foods Sports and Nutritional Conference in Holland. Manuka Sport Bee-Fit was launched this month by Family Foods Ltd. and has already received global interest. - June 23, 2016 - Family Foods

Michael J. Friedman Recognized as a Professional of the Year by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication Michael J. Friedman of Highland Park, Illinois has been recognized as a Professional of the Year for 2016 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of sports and recreation. About Michael J. Friedman Mike started playing tennis... - May 13, 2016 - Strathmore Worldwide

QLIPP™ Joins Tennis Industry Association as a Technology Partner QLIPP™, the “Ultimate Tennis Performance Sensor,” has joined the Tennis Industry Association. QLIPP is a tennis sensor that fits any racquet like a dampener and tells the player the quality of his or her tennis stroke in real time. As a new Tech Partner of the TIA, QLIPP™ empowers... - March 12, 2016 - 9 Degrees Freedom

The Best 4 to 5 Star Luxury Rentals in Rio for the 2016 Summer Games The 2016 Olympics in Rio will be the world’s largest global sporting event, featuring 206 countries with 600,000 projected visitors, not including Brazilians traveling from other parts of Brazil. Rio VIP Pass has some of the best luxury rental accommodations and VIP packages in Rio. - February 02, 2016 - Rio VIP Pass

Version 1.4 of tennisdata Released for Australian Open tennisdata, the iPhone app used in over 25 countries by tennis fans, has just released version 1.4 which features a number of improvements. - January 19, 2016 - tennisdata.net LLC

Announcing Vetta Racquet Sports West Expanding the Vetta Sports Family. Join the team for an Open House on Saturday, January 9th, 2016 at Vetta Racquet Sports West between 4-9pm. - December 20, 2015 - Vetta Sports

Tim N. Kremer Joins the Team at Club Med Academies as the Golf Peak Performance Coach Club Med Academies, a sports and training facility and full-time academy in Port St. Lucie, has hired a new peak performance coach for their golf division, Tim N. Kremer, M.A.. Kremer is a visionary peak performance coach and consultant, and is the founder of Spirit of Golf, LLC, a program utilizing... - December 09, 2015 - Club Med Academies