Tennis News
Court the latest news in the world of tennis. This section includes information about players, training, facilities, tournaments, products and services for amateurs and professionals.
Italian Red Clay Tradition Finds a New Home in California: Coach Zibu Ncube and Manfredi Vergine Developing American Tennis Talent
Italian coach Manfredi Vergine and California coach Zibu Ncube are bringing the European red-clay tradition to Southern California. Training on a rare backyard red clay court, they emphasize footwork, patience, endurance, and long-term development. - July 14, 2026 - The Tennis Compound
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa
8XBET International Sports Technology Enhances Digital Fan Experience in West Africa - May 01, 2026 - 8XBET
Maria Droste Counseling Center to Host Inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health Tournament in Denver
On May 2, MDCC will host its inaugural Pickleball for Mental Health event at Mile Hi Pickleball, bringing the community together for a round-robin tournament, silent auction, and local engagement during Mental Health Awareness Month. Proceeds support affordable, sliding-scale therapy for Denver residents, expanding access to care regardless of ability to pay. - April 16, 2026 - Maria Droste Counseling Center
Sports Logo Launches Design Studio for Merchants Selling Customizable Products
The Sports Logo Design Studio allows consumers to create hyper-individualized custom sports logos that can be place on apparel, merchandise and used for social media and athlete branding. - February 18, 2026 - Sports Logo, Inc.
Tuff Coat® Introduces Tuff Court™ - a Next-Gen Sports Court Recreational Coating
Tuff Coat proudly announces the launch of its latest innovation, Tuff Court — a high-performance textured non-skid coating engineered specifically for asphalt and concrete recreational courts. Designed for superior durability and ease of application, Tuff Court is ideal for high-traffic sports environments including tennis, pickleball, basketball, volleyball courts, as well as skate parks. - November 03, 2025 - Modern Recreational Technologies, Inc
OrthoAlliance Partners with Match Point Pickleball Club; Dr. Scott Smith Named Medical Director
OrthoAlliance is proud to announce a new partnership with Match Point Pickleball Club, Central Ohio's premier pickleball destination. Through this collaboration, Dr. Scott Smith, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist with OrthoNeuro, an OrthoAlliance partner practice, has been named Medical Director for the club. - November 03, 2025 - OrthoAlliance
Crown International Management Group Presents Exclusive One-Day Tennis Camp with Professional Player Madi Harrison in Denver, CO
An exclusive one-day tennis camp led by professional tennis player, Madi Harrison. Intensive training sessions, drills, and personalized coaching from Madi herself. - June 16, 2024 - Crown International Management Group
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Connor Garnett Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Connor Garnett. - April 25, 2024 - Lamour Group
THORLO and Pickleball Athlete Allyce Jones Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance and activity sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of pickleball athlete Allyce Jones. - April 06, 2024 - Lamour Group
Last Community Rally for Weddington Golf & Tennis, Closing After 68 Years of Serving Studio City and San Fernando Valley Residents
With the local community against the closure, Harvard-Westlake High School will be shutting down all golf and tennis operations of Weddington Golf & Tennis. Supporters of Save LA River Open Space, Save Weddington, and Studio City Residents will be gathering for a special event 10am Sunday, 3/24/24 to show their appreciation of this historical cultural landmark in different ways. - March 21, 2024 - Save LA River Open Space
Gameday CBD Announces Multi-Year Sponsorship Deal with World's Top Senior Player (according to DUPR)
Gameday CBD, the leading CBD brand among athletes in the United States, announced an exciting partnership with Altaf Merchant, the world's Top Senior Pickleball player. This dynamic collaboration aims to educate pickleball players at every skill level about the advantages of CBD, tailored... - October 18, 2023 - Gameday CBD
THORLO and Tennis Star J.J. Wolf Announce New Partnership
U.S. performance sock brand THORLO announces sponsorship of American tennis champ J.J. Wolf - June 17, 2023 - Lamour Group
Pickleball World #1 Anna Leigh Waters Re-Signs with Paddletek
World Number One professional pickleball player Anna Leigh Waters has extended her partnership with U.S. paddle manufacturer, Paddletek, and will continue to compete in professional pickleball events with her signature Paddletek paddle. - February 16, 2023 - Paddletek, LLC
MaxSport Partners with OSAI to Present Microbetting at Sigma Europe
Ahead of Sigma Europe, MaxSport partnered with OSAI to demonstrate the power of microbetting on the ArtCup tournament. Sigma Europe is taking place in Malta on 14-18 November; visit stand G18 to experience the Quick Bets. - November 16, 2022 - OSAI
Tennis Innovators Academy Announces a Sponsorship Deal with Rising Professional Tennis Player Christopher Bulus
Tennis Innovators Academy (TIA) is proud to sponsor Christopher Bulus, a promising tennis player, with year-round training to compete on the ATP Tour full-time. In addition to a tennis training regimen, the sponsorship includes comprehensive fitness and healthcare coverage as well as competition... - October 26, 2022 - Tennis Innovators Academy
Peninsula Tennis Club Proposes Tennis Club Expansion and Pickleball Addition at Robb Field
Conceptual plans for enhancing Robb Field presented to the Mission Bay Park Committee on October 4, 2022. - October 17, 2022 - Peninsula Tennis Club
betPARX Teams with Greenmount OTB in Hampstead
betPARX, an interactive subsidiary of Pennsylvania's leading revenue producing gaming property, announces an agreement to enter the Maryland sports betting market through a multi-year strategic partnership with Greenmount OTB, which is located within Greenmount Station Restaurant in Hampstead,... - October 13, 2022 - betPARX Sportsbook
AloeMD Signs Top Pickleball Pro Tyson McGuffin
AloeMD, LLC (Dallas, TX), creator of pickleball’s “go-to” patented topical cream for pain and injury recovery, solidifies its place at the elite level of the sport by signing Tyson McGuffin as its premier Pro Partner. McGuffin, one of the most talented and recognizable Pro... - July 14, 2022 - AloeMD
2022 California Sports Hall of Fame Induction
The California Sports Hall of Fame will induct its Class of 2022 members featuring 5 California sports legends, Al Davis - Raiders * John Madden – Raiders * Roy Firestone * Ted Robinson - Media * Bill Plaschke – LA Times. The 14th annual Induction Ceremony is scheduled on Sunday, June 26th 4:00 p.m., at the Ontario Convention Center, CA. - June 01, 2022 - California Sports Hall Of Fame
IlliniGuys.com Teams Up with the Illini Guardians as the New Name, Image & Likeness Initiative Kicks Off with a Large Crowd at the Sold-Out Fundraising Event
IlliniGuys.com, an independent multimedia sports portal launched by media, sports, business and legal professionals with more than 100 years of collective experience, announces, today, its collaboration with the Illini Guardians. On May 23, 2022, more than 300 Fighting Illini fans, coaches and... - May 26, 2022 - LMBC Sports, LLC dba IlliniGuys
Celebrate National Tennis Month This May in Northern California
May is National Tennis Month and USTA Northern California is promoting local tennis activities and resources you and your family can enjoy to join in on the fun - many of them free. - May 06, 2022 - USTA Northern California
Radley Run CC Breaks Ground for New Clubhouse
Radley Run Country Club Breaks Ground on New Golf Clubhouse With six ceremonial gold shovels, officials from Radley Run Country Club, its lender and the project’s general contractor turned the first earth on construction of a new golf clubhouse, located just behind the fabled club’s... - March 04, 2022 - Radley Run Country Club
Invitation to Attend Groundbreaking at Radley Run CC, West Chester, PA on March 1, 2022 at Noon
Radley Run Country Club breaks ground for a new clubhouse, the key element in its $8.5 million Renaissance project. - February 19, 2022 - Radley Run Country Club
The tennisdata App Continues to Improve
2021 has already seen many improvements to the tennisdata app - and more are on the way. - February 14, 2021 - tennisdata.net LLC
Version 2 of tennisdata Now in the App Store
The tennisdata app has undergone an extensive upgrade to enhance the tennis fans' experience; more data, graphical representations, faster delivery. - April 08, 2020 - tennisdata.net LLC
USTA Selects Sport Group's Laykold as the New Court Surface for the US Open
The USTA announced that following an extensive RFP process, Laykold has been selected as the official court surface for the US Open. - March 25, 2020 - APT
Athletic Sports Group Signs World Team Tennis to a Multi-Year International Deal
Sports entertainment agency, Athletic Sports Group (ASG), has announced a multi-year deal with World Team Tennis (WTT) as their international agent and distributor. ASG has established itself as one of the most respected independent sport media distributors and they are thrilled to have WTT as... - December 13, 2019 - Athletic Sports Group
Historic Tennis Book "The Pros: The Forgotten Era of Tennis" Now for Sale
John Newcombe contributed foreword to new book written by man who helped create an organization that won a Nobel Peace Prize. - December 12, 2019 - New Chapter Press
Sunclip - a Shade Smarter; a Novel Anti-Glare Attachment Developed by UK Optical Plastics Limited
Sunclip, an anti-glare, anti blinding attachment for sports sunglasses. - October 22, 2019 - UK Optical Plastics Limited
Total Tennis Fitness Launches Today
Total Tennis Fitness sports specific training programmes are now available online for players across the globe. - September 11, 2019 - Total Tennis Fitness
CryoNext Integrative Healthcare of Lake Nona Florida Becomes Official Partner to the WTT Orlando Storm Tennis Team
As the World Team Tennis season comes to an end, the Orlando Storm tennis team turn to CryoNext Integrative Healthcare for recovery, especially Cryotherapy in Lake Nona, home of the USTA World Headquarters. - August 05, 2019 - CryoNext LLC
Autologica is an Official Sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup
Autologica announced today that it will be an official sponsor of the 2019 Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, an ATP Tour Masters 1000 event and WTA Premier 5 event, as well as a US Open Series event. - July 24, 2019 - Autologica S.A.
APT's Laykold - The Magic Behind the Miami Open 2019
APT's Laykold transforms the Miami Open 2019 from NFL stadium to major tennis tournament in record time. APT has been the official surface sponsor of the Miami Open since 1984. - April 24, 2019 - APT
New Inter-University Research Collaborative Dedicated to Climate Change and Sport, Called The Sport Ecology Group, Announces Its Official Launch: Earth Day 2019
Earth Day 2019 on April 22 marks the debut of the Sport Ecology Group, eight sport scholars from around the country that have formed a research collaborative and public education forum for sport and the natural environment. - April 22, 2019 - Sport Ecology Group
34th Annual South Carolina Sports Classic Will be Held May 8-11 & May 17-18 in Florence, SC. Registration Ends May 1. Early Bird Ends April 15.
The 34th annual South Carolina Sports Classic (SCSC) State Games is a two weekend competition and will be held May 8-11 and May 17-18 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1 is the deadline for registration; Early Bird ends April 15, so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your... - April 04, 2019 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
APT Welcomes Randy Futty as General Manager of Laykold
APT's Laykold sport court brand announces Randy Futty as General Manager. - January 20, 2019 - APT
SportsEdTV Launches How-To-Serve Video Series Featuring Jeff Salzenstein
The "Serve Surgeon" brings proven serve instruction to the fast-growing, free, online sports instruction video network. - December 11, 2018 - SportsEdTV
SportsEdTV Offers High School Tennis Players a Chance to Win a Grand-Slam Coaching Day
SportsEdTV launches a WATCH & WIN promotion with a grand prize of a coaching day with Australian Open Doubles Champion, Ellis Ferreira. - December 07, 2018 - SportsEdTV
SportsEdTV and Volkl Tennis Create Alliance
Volkl tennis equipment to become Official Tennis Equipment of Miami-based media company. - October 10, 2018 - SportsEdTV
SportsEdTV Appoints Bruce Turkel to Advisory Board
Author of marketing books, keynote speaker and advertising veteran joins experienced team. - September 24, 2018 - SportsEdTV
Bloomex Sponsors Davis Cup by BNP Paribas Canada Versus Netherlands
Bloomex is proud to be an official sponsor of the Davis Cup by BNP Paribas World Group play-off tie between Canada and Netherlands, being held at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto from September 14-16, 2018. This is the fourth Davis Cup clash between the two nations - but their first in over 14... - September 07, 2018 - Bloomex
SportsEdTV Appoints Andrea Jaeger to Advisory Board
SportsEdTV has appointed Andrea Jaeger, a former number two world-ranked professional tennis player, who is currently President and Founder of Little Star Foundation, an award-winning global children’s charity providing free services to children with cancer and children in need worldwide, to... - August 20, 2018 - SportsEdTV
Bloomex Joins Sponsor List for Daniel Nestor Retirement Gala
Bloomex will be supplying the florals for Daniel Nestor’s retirement celebration, August 5, 2018 at Roy Thomson Hall. The event will take place on the opening weekend of Rogers Cup presented by National Bank, which for Nestor will be his 30th and final appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 event. - August 01, 2018 - Bloomex
BlitzPredict's World Cup Success, Wimbledon Launch
Success of BlitzPredict's World Cup Prediction Model Sets Stage for Launch of Wimbledon Analytics - June 30, 2018 - BlitzPredict
The Tennisdata App Reaches a Major Milestone
The tennisdata app now has a database containing over 60,000 men's pro tennis tour (tournaments, majors, and most Davis Cup) matches. This covers the full calendar of matches since 1998, plus earlier matches for recently retired pros. - May 25, 2018 - tennisdata.net LLC
Bloomex Sponsors Fed Cup by BNP Paribas in Montreal
Bloomex is proud to be an official sponsor of the Fed Cup by BNP Paribas World Group II play-off tie between Canada and Ukraine, being held at Uniprix Stadium in Montreal on April 21 and 22, 2018. Fed Cup is making its return to Montreal after Canada won against Kazakhstan by a score of 3-2 last... - April 21, 2018 - Bloomex
South Carolina Senior Sports State Games Early Bird Registration Ends April 15th, and Closes May 1st
The 33rd annual South Carolina Senior Sports Classic (SCSSC) State Games will be held May 16-19 at Francis Marion University in Florence, SC. May 1st is the deadline for registration, Early Bird ends April 15th so sign up today. Entry forms are available at your local recreation departments or by going online at www.scseniorgames.com. - April 08, 2018 - South Carolina Senior Sports Classic
Hopewell Tennis & Swim Center (HTSC) Names Marc Hill as Junior Director of Its L1 Elite Program
Marc Hill of Ewing, NJ brings extensive background of Middle States Junior tennis experience to Hopewell Tennis & Swim Center. - March 08, 2018 - Hopewell Tennis & Swim Center
Over 300 Compton Unified Students Are Treated to a Play Day and Tennis Tips from US Open Women’s Champion Sloane Stevens
On Monday, November 27, over 300 students from 14 elementary schools across Compton Unified School District descended upon the beautiful UCLA Tennis Center, ready to show off their tennis skills and receive some pointers from one of the best, tennis star Sloane Stephens. This... - December 01, 2017 - Compton Unified School District
Stakers.com Starts Expansion with Germany Launch
High-end gaming operator Stakers.com enters the market with a proprietary sports betting platform. "Online gaming is a continuously growing industry in Europe and overseas,” said Michael Schmidt, company business development manager. “With almost 27 years of a continuous growth... - October 24, 2017 - Stakers Limited