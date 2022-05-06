Reflective Media Productions Releases New Drama Series “Breaking Strongholds” That Tackles Suicide
Houston, TX, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A new streaming series filmed in Montgomery, Texas released globally on April 30th, 2022. Breaking Strongholds is a faith-based mystery-drama series with four episodes that keeps viewers intrigued while addressing serious issues like suicide, depression, abandonment, spiritual darkness, and other issues plaguing communities.
The show centers around a missing high-school teacher and the family of Detective Ethan James, whose son, unbeknownst to him, is considering suicide to escape the pain from the loss of his mother. All while a small Texas town is distracted and deceived by the arrival of world-renowned, best-selling author and thought leader, Redmond Quinn.
“Breaking Strongholds is going to turn traditional faith-based media on its head, entertain millions of people, and provide a message of hope to the brokenhearted,” shared Terry Weaver, Lead Actor.
Like a modern parable, each episode creatively weaves God’s truths into the storyline, directing those hurting to Jesus, the only one capable of truly Breaking Strongholds.
To watch Breaking Strongholds visit https://www.breakingstrongholds.com/watch
For additional details, please contact Terry at terry@reflectivemedia.org or (949) 212-7923.
