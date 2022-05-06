Patent Granted in Remote e-Cart Creation Process
A Phoenix Start-Up has been issued a patent which helps retailers connect better with online customers by adding items to their eCarts remotely while video chatting. This represents a new way for retailers to give advice and increase sales.
Phoenix, AZ, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Phoenix Start-Up Helps Retailers with New Technology
The US Patent Office (USPTO) has granted Expert Minute’s patent number US 11,315,158 which makes it possible for retailers to create an eCart remotely and add items during video chats with online customers.
Retailers are faced with less foot traffic and have adjusted by selling more online, however, this leads to higher return rates and massive shopping cart abandonment; ranging from 92%-98% as customers leave items in eCarts without finishing the checkout process. This is lost revenue for all retailers regardless of size or market presence.
“Our goal was always to help stores talk to more online customers by combining real advice from experts with purchasing in a single step,” says Max Lidster, CEO and Co-Founder of Expert Minute.
“Physical stores and online retailers need a comprehensive Omni-channel to talk with their customers without the hassle of creating accounts, sharing screens, or being added to massive email lists - that’s why we’re so excited to let stores use our new tech,” added Billie Fox, Co-Founder of Expert Minute.
Post-Covid world has brought challenges but also innovation; our method of speaking with online customers while giving them real advice instead of reviews, and creating/populating their eCarts at the same time leads to more sales across all sales channels.
Expert Minute is an eCommerce Company which empowers employees to provide advice to online customers and complete the checkout process in a single interaction.
It is installed on an individual store level or integrated into existing eCommerce platforms.
For more information please reach out to max.lidster@expertminute.net or through the site www.ExpertMinute.net
