SwimBikeRun Fun Events Announces Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Sprint Triathlon Festival on June 5, 2022

Austin’s first ever sprint triathlon multisport event exclusive to women since Skeese Greets Women's Triathlon ended in 2015. This event, directed by a female race director, marks a milestone moment in the Austin running and multisport community. A portion of this event's proceeds will be contributed to the YMCA Summer Camp Capital Campaign Program.