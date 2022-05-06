SwimBikeRun Fun Events Announces Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Sprint Triathlon Festival on June 5, 2022
Austin’s first ever sprint triathlon multisport event exclusive to women since Skeese Greets Women's Triathlon ended in 2015. This event, directed by a female race director, marks a milestone moment in the Austin running and multisport community. A portion of this event's proceeds will be contributed to the YMCA Summer Camp Capital Campaign Program.
Austin, TX, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Triathlon Running Festival is bringing a new, all-women triathlon and multisport event to Austin, Texas on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
The sprint triathlon, aquabike, bike/run, triathlon relay, and 5k trail fun run will be held at the YMCA Camp Moody Nature Preserve Swim center, taking Austin's female identifying runners on a swim-bike-run journey through the park’s nature trails and nearby neighborhood Onion Creek country roads. Registration is live and kicked open for all events in Austin with an in-person training event at Trek Bicycles.A portion of this event's proceeds will be contributed to the YMCA Summer Camp Capital Campaign Program.
Austin’s Women’s Sprint Triathlon Multisport running festival offers experienced and new athletes the choice of five timed events. The triathlon festival distances include a 300-yard swim, a 10-mile bike ride, and a 2.5-mile run or 3.1-mile trail run/walk. All participants receive a complimentary commemorative tech jersey, signature buff, sport bag, a unique finishers medal, complimentary training plans, and free access to the Swim Bike Run Fun Club Clinics & Expos leading up to the event. Athletes attending PinkStrong’s Triathlon Multisport Festival will compete for age group awards and, as part of their experience, have access to tasty treats, special beverages, creative games, and photo booth opportunities.
"Our all-women's duathlon was a recent success. We expect a large number of those talented ladies to be excited to race with us again and at ease coming up to our Austin Women's PinkStrong Sprint Triathlon Festival," said Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events Race Director, Camille Baptiste. "Women are embracing multisport racing and completing our PinkStrong events in great numbers. Our organization believes with confidence that direct relationships are a testimony of the benefits of our clinics, training programs, group training, gear exchanges, and seminars."
Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events aims to provide a safe, supportive, and fun atmosphere for women to try a tri and hopefully become lifelong fans of triathlon and multisport racing. PinkStrong event course maps and registration information have been made public so women can make an informed decision and boldly say "Yes" to adventure and sign up for Austin’s women-only triathlon races. Athletes can also expect an exciting Swim Bike Run Fun Club signature finish line celebration of their accomplishments that offers an unforgettable post-event fit social experience.
Time to Tri is a campaign launched by USA Triathlon and IRONMAN in 2018 to grow the sport at all levels, at all distances, and in all parts of the country with the goal of bringing 100,000 new triathletes into the sport. After a 7-year gap of not having an all-female sprint triathlon in the Austin, Texas area, Swim Bike Run Fun Club and Events launches the Austin Women’s Triathlon Festival with aims to end that drought and strengthen and grow Austin's community of multisport female swimmers, cyclists, and runners, in addition to providing women with a fun and active morning with friends. The club’s overarching event initiatives align with the triathlon’s industry goals of growing the sport and are charging full steam ahead to introduce women to the idea of competing in multiple sports as part of a single race in the central Texas region.
For more information about Austin’s Women’s PinkStrong Triathlon, visit the Swim Bike Run Fun race informational page or follow the event and get the latest updates on Facebook, Instagram and on the SBR Events Facebook.
Media, sponsorship, and donation opportunities are available for this event. For more information, please visit the event sponsorship page or contact us directly.
About Swim, Bike, Run Fun Club & Events
Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is a Texas non-profit organization that develops and promotes women's endurance fitness events, educational training clinic experiences, and organizes regional and national club meetups and health challenges centered on sports competition for women in multisport events (such as triathlon, duathlon, aquathlon, and aquabike) and their individual sports disciplines. The primary goal of Swim Bike Run Fun Club & Events is to encourage more women to participate in triathlons and cycling. Additional information about SBR Fun Club & Events, programs, and services is available at www.swimbikerunfun.net.
