Main Street Insurance Group Joins Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Illinois insurance agency affiliates with alliance to assist with its continued growth.
St. Louis, MO, May 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Main Street Insurance Group recently joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance (VIAA), a cohesive family of nearly 150 independent insurance agencies in Missouri and Illinois.
Founded in 2006, Main Street Insurance Group was acquired in 2018 by owner Josh Hawn, who began working for the company in 2015. The full-service agency is located at 1011 E. Richardson St. in Farmer City, Ill. Main Street Insurance Group specializes in commercial insurance, which includes hospitality and habitational, as well as other property and casualty insurance.
“My company is currently undergoing a complete rebranding transformation, so we joined Valley Insurance Agency Alliance to help us get to the next level in terms of a more comprehensive customer service experience complete with the most extensive carrier partnerships available in today’s marketplace,” said Main Street Insurance Group’s owner Josh Hawn. “We focus on customizing risk management plans to best suit our client’s needs, and the Alliance provides us with the most complete set of insurance tools to ensure our continued success.”
Founded in 2006, Valley Insurance Agency Alliance generates more than $350 million in written premium and is the regional founding member for the Strategic Insurance Agency Alliance (SIAA), a $10 billion national alliance.
For more information, call (217) 637-4296.
Contact
Valley Insurance Agency Alliance
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
Rochelle Brandvein
(314) 725-1414
www.viaa4u.com
