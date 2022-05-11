AI-Enabled Accounts Payable Automation Major Aavenir Sponsors IOFM - APP2P Spring Conference and Expo 2022

AI-enabled Accounts Payable Automation solutions leader, Aavenir, is the co-sponsor of the APP2P Spring Conference 2022, bringing together the best minds in the AP & P2P business from across the globe. The product leaders at Aavenir will meet finance and AP representatives to discuss the "future of invoice processing" via AP automation solutions.