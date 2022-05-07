Creative Performances Curates JCAL's Building Equity Initiative - "Enjoy" an Evening of Eastern Dances
“Enjoy” an evening of Eastern Dances will feature seven dance companies presenting seven different dance styles from the continent of Asia.
Jamaica, NY, May 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- What: JCAL presents a Building Equity Initiative for BIIPOC (Black, Immigrant, Indigenous, People of Color) Artists, sponsored by a grant from New York Community Trust: “Enjoy” an evening of Eastern Dances. A dance performance showcasing various dance styles from the continent of Asia.
When: Saturday, May 21 at 7:00 PM
Where: Black Box Theater at Jamaica Center for Arts & Learning, 161-04 Jamaica Ave., Jamaica, NY 11432.
Admission: Free for in-person & Virtual (YouTube live stream): https://youtu.be/3YwKm1_BF80
Registration Required: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/enjoy-an-evening-of-eastern-dances-a-building-equity-initiative-at-jcal-tickets-323617698247
Featuring companies/choreographers:
* Dance China NY - Chinese classical and folk dance
* Chandra Banerjee - Indian Contemporary dance
* Juliette Nieves-Becker - Bollywood Fusion
* Mala Desai - Odissi
* Meghana Murthy, Uditha Thiagarajan, Aparna Shankar - Bharatanatyam
* Paola Garcia - Sufi
* Preya Patel - Kathak
About the curator:
Sangeeta Yesley is an independent producer of arts and entertainment events with a background in dance. She loves producing hybrid shows exploring relationships between dance and other art forms. She is the Director of Creative Performances. Her projects include - StylePointe Fashion Show, NYC Drawing the Dance Workshop and Dixon Connect Networking event with Max4 performance segment. She is a dance curator in Dixon Place, NYC, curating 'Fast Forward' and '8 in Show' and 30-30-30, an End of Year Dance Benefit. She serves on The Bessies selection committee since 2019. Sangeeta strives to create platform for early career artists in NYC helping them to progress in their creative career. creativeperformances.com
About JCAL:
Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning (JCAL), founded in 1972, is a multidisciplinary arts center based in the diverse community of Southeast Queens. Our mission is devoted to offering quality visual, performing, and literary arts, and to providing accessible education programs to encourage participation in the arts. Operating hours: Monday through Saturday, 10am to 6pm; closed Sundays and major holidays. For additional information, call JCAL at 718-658-7400 or visit JCAL.org.
COVID-19 Guidelines: Patrons are required to wear a mask in the theatre.
Media Contact: Tyrel Hunt, Marketing Director – 347-515-3652 or tyrelh@jcal.org
Sangeeta Yesley
212-518-8508
www.creativeperformances.com
