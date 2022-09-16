Omni Pro Electronics Announces New NIC Components’ High-CV Capacitor Series Release
New Capacitor Series Supports Power Application Requirements to 100VDC including 5G Infrastructure, Higher Voltage 57V IIoT and -48VDC/-60VDC Power.
Addison, TX, September 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Omni Pro Electronics has announced NIC Component’s release of the new NAZR Series of surface mount High-CV Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors. These capacitors feature an extended 5000-hour load life rating at +105°C (20,000 hours at +85°C). The NAZR series has an operating temperature range of -55°C to +105°C and is available in six case sizes in diameters of 12.5mm, 16mm and 18mm. The new NIC capacitors cover capacitance values from 47uF to 10,000uF in voltage ratings from 6.3VDC to 100VDC.
The NIC Components NAZR series is a suggested alternate/replacement for the legacy NACKA series (NRND). It supports power application requirements up to 100VDC including 5G infrastructure, higher voltage 57V IIoT and -48VDC/-60VDC power for telecommunication and datacom (ICT) network equipment. The NAZR series supports optional wide terminals for high vibration applications and is packaged on tape and reel for automated pick and placement followed by reflow soldering to 245°C.
Features & Benefits:
• High capacitance values in voltage ratings up to 100VDC
• Long Life: 5000 hrs @ +105°C
• Low Z (0.028 Ohm) & High Ripple Current (2.64 Arms) at 100Khz
• Automatic Mounting and Reflow Soldering
• Power Applications: DC-DC and AC-DC
• Available With Wide Anti-Vibration Terminations
Applications:
• Cellular – Network Infrastructure
• Enterprise-Level
• Power Circuits
• Power Control
• Point of Load Regulators
NIC Components offers a wide variety of aluminum electrolytic capacitors, with operating ranges covering from -55 degrees C to +150 degrees C, in capacitance values from 0.1uF to 82,000uF (0.082F) and voltage ratings from 2VDC to 550VDC. As a franchised distributor for NIC Components, Omni Pro Electronics supplies its full line of Capacitors, Magnetics, Relays, RF Products, Circuit Protection and Resistive Components.
About Omni Pro Electronics
Omni Pro Electronics (https://www.omnipro.net/) of Addison, Texas, is a franchised distributor of electronic components with an inventory of industrial control and board-level components used in a broad array of industrial, commercial and aerospace/defense applications. Specializing in Interconnect, Electromechanical and Passive Components, it is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
