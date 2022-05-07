New Yorker Electronics to Distribute New CDE Snap-in Capacitor in 600VDC
Cornell Dubilier 380LX and 381LX Snap-in Capacitors now include 600VDC with 3,000 hours of Life.
Northvale, NJ, May 07, 2022 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced Cornell Dubilier Electronics’ (CDE) expansion of its signature 380LX and 381LX aluminum electrolytic capacitor series to include voltages up to 600VDC. According to CDE, the new ratings are designed to serve the company’s industrial electronics customers who continue to push the application boundaries for these components into higher voltages.
The 380LX and 381LX snap-in series boast a published load life of 3,000 hours when tested at rated voltage and ripple current at rated temperature. The 380LX series is designed for 85 °C operation, while the 381LX series meets the same load life at 105°C. These components demonstrate exceptional life in real-life applications where conditions are typically lower than the capacitor’s maximum specified ratings.
Newly added capacitance values in the range of 15 µF to 330µF are offered at 550 and 600Vdc in the 380LX series and 140µF to 340µF at 500, 550 and 600Vdc in the 381LX series. Developed at CDE’s technology center in Liberty, SC, these new ratings are offered with enhanced ripple current capability, up to 3.7A at full-rated conditions. The company’s latest advances in electrolyte development, materials and processing technology make their higher voltage ratings and excellent performance possible.
The company expects these higher voltage snap-in capacitors to be used in the latest inverter circuits for renewable energy, UPS systems, battery chargers, motor drives, welders and other applications that require the highest performance components to improve system reliability.
Features & Benefits:
· Rated Voltage Range 16Vdc to 600Vdc
· –40°C to +85°C ≤ 250 Vdc
· Capacitance Range 33µF to 270,000µF
· Capacitance Tolerance ±20%
· Big selection of 49 case sizes
· 2, 4 and 5 leads available
Applications:
· Renewable energy
· Switching Power Supply Input and Output Circuits
· UPS systems
· Battery Chargers
· Motor Drives
· Welders
As a franchise distributor for Cornell Dubilier, New Yorker Electronics supplies the full line of Aluminum Electrolytic Capacitors, AC Oil Filled Capacitors, DC Oil Filled Capacitors, Film Capacitors, MICA Capacitors, Ultracapacitors and Supercapacitors.
About New Yorker Electronics
Headquartered in Northvale, NJ, New Yorker Electronics, Co., Inc. (www.newyorkerelectronics.com) is a global franchised distributor of electronic components, value-added services, and supply chain solutions to the world’s leading OEMs and contract manufacturers in various markets. Founded in 1948, the AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified company has earned a reputation for delivering superior levels of reliability and customer support while providing direct franchise access to an extensive ready-to-ship inventory of passive, interconnect, electromechanical and Mil-Spec components, as well as semiconductor devices.
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
