Spark MetaVerse, Inc. to Partner with MOVE Network
Spark MetaVerse to develop and launch the NFT 3.0 Digital Sport Watch Collection on MOVE Network’s upcoming MOVE Runner App.
San Diego, CA, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Spark MetaVerse, Inc., announces a strategic partnership with MOVE Network to launch the NFT 3.0 Digital Sport Watch Collection for MOVE Runner. MOVE Runner is a GameFi and SocialFi project that offers MOVE2Earn to users. MOVE2EARN empowers MOVE Runner users to earn rewards through walking, jogging and running.
The Spark MetaVerse platform is an award-winning patented technology platform by Spark Compass that has the capability to understand user behavior in the physical world. It connects the physical and digital into the “Phygital” realm. Previous Spark Compass platforms include:
● An award-winning project with the US Department of Health & Human Services
● A rewards platform for the University of Mississippi
● A rewards platform for brands such as Coca-Cola, and Puma
● A social platform with Selena Gomez
The NFT 3.0 Digital Sport Watch Collection for MOVE Runner will be launched on Binance Smart Chain.
Co-founder of Spark Meta Verse and inventor of the patented Spark Compass Platform, Erik Bjontegard a former Qualcomm R&D Executive and rocket scientist working with NASA on the Space Shuttle said, “With the partnership with MOVE Network, we are now able to extend the creation of the integrated Spark Metaverse platform beyond only in-metaverse experiences by encouraging and rewarding fans to move in the physical world, rewarding them in the metaverse.” He continues, “We see this as a natural extension of the loyalty and reward solutions in the physical world, now integrating and rewarding in the metaverse with integrated blockchains. We have done this for many years, we now have the opportunity to bring this globally with the MOVE Network. Exciting times!”
“We strategically partnered with Spark MetaVerse because of Spark MetaVerse’s proven track record and also Spark MetaVerse’s full ability to take MOVE2EARN to the next level. We only partner with the best. And that’s Spark MetaVerse.” - Edwin Lun, Group CEO and Co-Founder of MOVE Network.
About Spark MetaVerse Inc
Spark MetaVerse Inc was created to build interactive metaverse and digital twins of physical locations connected with the Spark Compass Platform for Platforms. Co-founded by Erik Bjontegard, the inventor of the Spark Compass platform, the Wyoming Corporation was formed to focus on the Development and operation of Phygital — Physical and Digital — environments for Spark Compass platform users and other partners. The corporation has investment bankers and international strategy executives as the founders and strong relationships and backgrounds in the formation of NFTs, NFT games, Metaverse and Interactive gameplay across all.
About MOVE Network
MOVE Network is a leading NFT aggregator covering a wide spectrum of NFT products. MOVE Network allows enterprises and start-ups to integrate blockchain technologies to enhance their existing businesses. Users can utilize MOVE Network to own and trade NFT across a variety of sectors including entertainment, music, artwork, esports and fitness.
Join the MOVEment!
The Spark MetaVerse platform is an award-winning patented technology platform by Spark Compass that has the capability to understand user behavior in the physical world. It connects the physical and digital into the “Phygital” realm. Previous Spark Compass platforms include:
● An award-winning project with the US Department of Health & Human Services
● A rewards platform for the University of Mississippi
● A rewards platform for brands such as Coca-Cola, and Puma
● A social platform with Selena Gomez
The NFT 3.0 Digital Sport Watch Collection for MOVE Runner will be launched on Binance Smart Chain.
Co-founder of Spark Meta Verse and inventor of the patented Spark Compass Platform, Erik Bjontegard a former Qualcomm R&D Executive and rocket scientist working with NASA on the Space Shuttle said, “With the partnership with MOVE Network, we are now able to extend the creation of the integrated Spark Metaverse platform beyond only in-metaverse experiences by encouraging and rewarding fans to move in the physical world, rewarding them in the metaverse.” He continues, “We see this as a natural extension of the loyalty and reward solutions in the physical world, now integrating and rewarding in the metaverse with integrated blockchains. We have done this for many years, we now have the opportunity to bring this globally with the MOVE Network. Exciting times!”
“We strategically partnered with Spark MetaVerse because of Spark MetaVerse’s proven track record and also Spark MetaVerse’s full ability to take MOVE2EARN to the next level. We only partner with the best. And that’s Spark MetaVerse.” - Edwin Lun, Group CEO and Co-Founder of MOVE Network.
About Spark MetaVerse Inc
Spark MetaVerse Inc was created to build interactive metaverse and digital twins of physical locations connected with the Spark Compass Platform for Platforms. Co-founded by Erik Bjontegard, the inventor of the Spark Compass platform, the Wyoming Corporation was formed to focus on the Development and operation of Phygital — Physical and Digital — environments for Spark Compass platform users and other partners. The corporation has investment bankers and international strategy executives as the founders and strong relationships and backgrounds in the formation of NFTs, NFT games, Metaverse and Interactive gameplay across all.
About MOVE Network
MOVE Network is a leading NFT aggregator covering a wide spectrum of NFT products. MOVE Network allows enterprises and start-ups to integrate blockchain technologies to enhance their existing businesses. Users can utilize MOVE Network to own and trade NFT across a variety of sectors including entertainment, music, artwork, esports and fitness.
Join the MOVEment!
Contact
Spark Metaverse, IncContact
Erik Bjontegard
1 619 277 1488
www.sparkmetaverse.io
Erik Bjontegard
1 619 277 1488
www.sparkmetaverse.io
Categories