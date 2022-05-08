AV LINK's New Multi-Window Video Processor Debuts
New Taipei, Taiwan, May 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- AV LINK, a pioneering designer and manufacturer of cutting-edge 4K and 8K video processing, will exhibit in booth 5K105, from May 10 to 13 2022, in Barcelona, Spain, at Integrated Systems Europe showing MaitreView™ 8KPro, along with new feature enhancements to MaitreView™ 4KPro. Other cost-effective and easy-to-use debuts include MaitreView™ 4KLite, HS-1614W (8K/60Hz HDMI Distribution Amplifier), HRM-1641W (8K/60Hz HDMI Switcher), the IPS series (4K/60Hz AV over IP) powered by SDVoE, and HDM-3EXCU, UltraHD4K /KVM (HDBaseT™ 3.0) & USB 2.0 Extender-100M(PoC).
AV LINK’s new MaitreView™ 4KPro is a fast and intuitive 4K/60Hz HDMI multi-window video processor and clients can show all information on 2 screens in any way they like anywhere they want. Its core engine is powered by the advanced 4K video processing algorithm driving on FPGA. All inputs and outputs support uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 (18 Gbps bandwidth) resolutions that never lose any details on your important data. Real-time Drag & Drop deploys information from 4 inputs in any size and position to display on 2 outputs. The product offers 4x HDMI inputs and 2x HDMI outputs with independent 5-splitter layouts on each output. Independently display different videos and files on 2 screens to meet the flexibility in most conferencing and collaborative scenarios.
The IPS series (4K/60Hz AV over IP) powered by SDVoE and certified by NETGEAR provides one of the most advanced IP Streaming solutions on the market. The fan-less design presents an outstanding thermal management system. The transceiver mode works both as a transmitter and a receiver in one device. The IPS-AC / IPS-AF / IPS-M are available for rackmount design; provide certified high-performance hardware, and a user-friendly controlling web GUI. IPS-AC and AF support 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 and zero latency for mission-critical applications including hospitality, industry, transportation, entertainment venues, esports, retail, house of worship, education, healthcare, corporate, government, etc.
HDM-3EXCU Extender is powered by HDBaseT™ 3.0 platform offering 18 Gbps bandwidth for extending 8K/30Hz 4:2:0 or uncompressed 4K/60Hz 4:4:4 HDMI, USB 2.0, IR, and RS-232 signals up to 100 meters. AV LINK’s excellent technical capability accomplishes a compact size design (L 107.2 x W 69 x H 20 mm / L 4.2 x W 2.7 x H 0.8 in) and a local loop on HDM-3EXCU Extender.
Visit AV LINK's official website for more products or send an email to make an appointment at the show (Booth 5K105).
Please register to attend the show as AV LINK's guest for free using the invitation code: KS0XALDH.
Categories