First Stark Pride Festival Set for June 11, 2022
Thousands are expected for the inaugural LGBTQ+ event in downtown Canton, Ohio.
Canton, OH, May 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Thousands of people are expected for the first large-scale LGBTQ+ Pride festival ever in Stark County to be held at Centennial Plaza in downtown Canton from 3 pm until 10 pm Saturday, June 11, 2022. The event is open to all interested persons and will feature music, entertainment, food trucks, speakers, booths, dancing, and educational programs for youth and adults. Festival admission is free.
Designed as a community celebration and visibility event, Stark Pride Festival 2022 joins similar festivals, rallies, parades, and marches across Ohio, the nation, and the world each year for the LGBTQ+ and allied communities.
"Dozens of volunteers from across the region came together over the past year to plan this event. The support has been amazing with so many individuals and organizations saying it is great that Stark County finally has a Pride festival," said T.J. Horwood, festival chair and founder. “It has sparked a movement to unite our community, and we are planning more opportunities to come together throughout the year.”
Pride events are often held during June of each year to commemorate the founding of the modern gay rights movement, which began after the riots in New York City in June 1969, known as the Stonewall Uprising. Then, thousands of lesbians, gay men, transgender individuals, and others protested for three days against police harassment, discrimination, and societal prejudice, which was systemic across society.
Sponsors of the Stark Pride Festival 2022 include the Downtown Canton Special Improvement District (SID), the City of Canton, the Craig Covey LGBT & Diversity Pride Fund, Equitas Health, Gervasi Vineyard, Huntington Bank, Visit Canton, LRG, MattCo Insurance, Scratch Steakhouse, Rae’s On Court, and many other businesses and community organizations.
"These events strengthen communities, demonstrate diversity, ignite the development and bring vibrancy to the cities and towns where they are held," said Craig Covey, event sponsor and founder of similar events in Columbus and Detroit. "It’s time Canton demonstrates its recognition, support, and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ and allied communities in Stark County."
Music will be provided by Hey Monea, The Angie Haze Project, DreamStates, DJ Krooze, and Ethan Soza. Featured drag queens are emcees Danyel Vasquez and Kardi Redd Diamond, with performances by Dakota Cox, Hershae Chocolate, Kaleigha Diamond, and Rosie Quartz. Kids’ activities will include Mr. UR Awesome professional bubble entertainer, the Stark Library Bookmobile, make-and-take activity with Arts in Stark, and more. In addition to several of the sponsors, other exhibitors will include churches, health organizations, community groups, businesses, and advocacy organizations.
For more information, visit the official Stark Pride website.
Designed as a community celebration and visibility event, Stark Pride Festival 2022 joins similar festivals, rallies, parades, and marches across Ohio, the nation, and the world each year for the LGBTQ+ and allied communities.
"Dozens of volunteers from across the region came together over the past year to plan this event. The support has been amazing with so many individuals and organizations saying it is great that Stark County finally has a Pride festival," said T.J. Horwood, festival chair and founder. “It has sparked a movement to unite our community, and we are planning more opportunities to come together throughout the year.”
Pride events are often held during June of each year to commemorate the founding of the modern gay rights movement, which began after the riots in New York City in June 1969, known as the Stonewall Uprising. Then, thousands of lesbians, gay men, transgender individuals, and others protested for three days against police harassment, discrimination, and societal prejudice, which was systemic across society.
Sponsors of the Stark Pride Festival 2022 include the Downtown Canton Special Improvement District (SID), the City of Canton, the Craig Covey LGBT & Diversity Pride Fund, Equitas Health, Gervasi Vineyard, Huntington Bank, Visit Canton, LRG, MattCo Insurance, Scratch Steakhouse, Rae’s On Court, and many other businesses and community organizations.
"These events strengthen communities, demonstrate diversity, ignite the development and bring vibrancy to the cities and towns where they are held," said Craig Covey, event sponsor and founder of similar events in Columbus and Detroit. "It’s time Canton demonstrates its recognition, support, and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ and allied communities in Stark County."
Music will be provided by Hey Monea, The Angie Haze Project, DreamStates, DJ Krooze, and Ethan Soza. Featured drag queens are emcees Danyel Vasquez and Kardi Redd Diamond, with performances by Dakota Cox, Hershae Chocolate, Kaleigha Diamond, and Rosie Quartz. Kids’ activities will include Mr. UR Awesome professional bubble entertainer, the Stark Library Bookmobile, make-and-take activity with Arts in Stark, and more. In addition to several of the sponsors, other exhibitors will include churches, health organizations, community groups, businesses, and advocacy organizations.
For more information, visit the official Stark Pride website.
Contact
StarkPrideContact
TJ Horwood
202-494-6843
Starkpride.org
TJ Horwood
202-494-6843
Starkpride.org
Categories