AppMaster - A Unique Enterprise-Level No-Code Platform with Code Generation - Was Featured as a Spring High Performer by G2
On March 22, leading p2p software review platform G2 published its season reports. No-code startup AppMaster.io was featured as a High Performer in 4 categories, even though the first version of the AppMaster platform was released only 8 months ago.
San Francisco, CA, May 08, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nowadays, no-code is used to build PET or small projects. But analytical agencies predict that more than 80% of all applications will run on no- or low-code over the next 10 years. Forrester Research forecasted the total spending on low-code development to hit $21.2 billion by 2022.
AppMaster’s team is working on creating a powerful no-code solution for enterprise. While mass-market solutions are not powerful enough to cover enterprises’ needs and provide high-performance solutions, AppMaster provides source code export, API connectors, and drag & drop editors for all the processes.
"Time-to-market becomes the main value. We have found a solution to help any corporate customer become more competitive and bring products to market faster: no-code based on code generation," Oleg Sotnikov, CEO of AppMaster.io.
"We use the same enterprise technologies, databases, and architecture as professional developers do. But we’re faster and more accurate because code generation uses best practices in every single point of the project, without human factor," Oleg Sotnikov, CEO of AppMaster.io.
The platform generates 22 000 lines of source code per second for server applications. Unlike other platforms that generate code primarily in JavaScript, AppMaster works with GoLang. That gives a better performance for high-load projects, more flexibility, and the ability to provide fundamentally new solutions.
G2.com featured AppMaster as a Spring 2022 High Performer in 4 categories:
- Report for No-Code Development Platforms
- Report for Rapid Application Development (RAD) | Spring 2022
- Small-Business Report for Rapid Application Development (RAD) | Spring 2022
- Small-Business Report for No-Code Development Platforms
In the Small-Business Report for Rapid Application Development, AppMaster achieved the highest NPS among similar products on the G2 platform.
"We work hard to be the best in the industry so that we can provide our users with the most powerful and feature-rich code-free environment. The future is already here, and our platform is actively growing and helping users around the world," Anna Rumyantseva, CPO at AppMaster.io.
About AppMaster
AppMaster.io is a no-code platform to create and publish web and mobile applications suitable for any operating system. The platform can generate code based on the app features and design requested by the user. As a result, the user gets a complete app supported by source code and API documentation.
With AppMaster.io, you can grow from an MVP to an enterprise solution with millions of requests per minute, while having total control over where you deploy your application, and remaining independent from the platform with source code exports.
About G2
G2.com is a peer-to-peer review site headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. It was known as G2 Labs, Inc. until 2013. The company was launched in May 2012 by former BigMachines employees, with a focus on aggregating user reviews for business software.
