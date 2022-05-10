Texas Artist Bubba Bellin Brings the Sexy Back with a Steel Guitar & a Mario Re-Make
Soulful Bubba Bellin Takes Dance Floor Buckle Polishing to a New Level with New Single "Let Me Love You"
Dallas, TX, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- It was 2004 when Mario topped the charts with the soulful musical proposition, "Let Me Love You." That release was so impactful on a coming-of-age cowboy, that eighteen years later, Bubba Bellin has released his own version of the song. Audiences frequenting Texas roadhouses around Dallas, and boot-scootin’ cowboys, had no trouble finding the groove and a willing dance partner.
While keeping dance floors full and bars hopping, Bubba Bellin has been creating a whole new genre of music soon to be spotlighted with a series of singles coming to all digital platforms starting May 12, 2022. With "Let Me Love You" as the first single, he promises more surprises on upcoming releases. Stage-tested as he gigged as slide guitar sideman to country band lead singer and Motown cover band leader, requests for his unique mashups increased. Bubba went into the studio to develop his own special sound he has coined the genre, “Texas Funktry.”
“It’s its own thing,” Bellin says as he explains how jazz, country, soul, and Tejano music have always melted together in Texas dance halls. “People just love to hear music they can connect on a dancefloor with or rekindle some romance with their partners. This song was one I always loved so I tried it out onstage and people really seemed to love it too. Let’s see if Funktry music works in other parts of the world," relates Bellin.
"Let Me Love You" by Bubba Bellin will be available May 12, 2022 on all digital platforms. Follow him on Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and www.BubbaBellin.com.
