Marc Zarrugh Joining Evolution Analytics, LLC as a Senior Architect
Chicago, IL, May 09, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Evolution Analytics, LLC announced today that Marc Zarrugh will officially be joining the firm as a Senior Architect. Marc will be focused on advising their customers with modern cloud-base Analytics and AI/ML architectures, as well as helping build accelerators and architecture knowledge within their consulting teams.
“We are extremely excited to have Marc join our team to bolster our already deep Analytics and AI/ML consultants,” said Todd Nash, Principal of Evolution Analytics. “With our recent additions, we are building an industry leading team and I know our customers will see it when they work with us.”
“The Analytics space is evolving and clients have lots of decisions in front of them. We want to help them identify the right decisions for their company, their culture and their people , to drive value for the business,” says Marc Zarrugh. He continues, “Personally, I am excited to work with this outstanding team again and I believe we are poised to really help the mid-market accelerate their analytics and AI/ML capability.”
About Marc Zarrugh
Marc has been consulting in the data and analytics space for 15 years. He has architected and developed industry leading analytics solutions, while helping groom younger consultants to follow in his path.
About Evolution Analytics
Evolution Analytics, LLC (https://www.evolutionanalytics.com) is a professional services firm focused exclusively on delivering analytics and data science consulting services. The firm leverages proven, business-driven practices to help mid-sized companies accelerate their growth. They believe that the mid-market has been under-served by data and analytic solutions, having found them too expensive and too complicated to implement. That barrier to entry that held many mid-market companies back is gone. Evolution Analytics specializes in helping mid-market companies take advantage of these new technologies and leverage the lessons we’ve learned from market leaders.
Todd Nash
630-561-7283
evolutionanalytics.com
