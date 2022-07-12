Unsolicited Press Partners with Brooklyn Poet Lisa Badner Writes Verse with a Sharp Wit in Her New Book "Fruitcake"
A new poetry collection, "Fruitcake," written by Brooklyn-based poet, Lisa Badner is now available. The author is seeking interviews and media opportunities.
Brooklyn, NY, July 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "Fruitcake," by Lisa Badner, is a collection of poems that follows a persona through various jobs as an Administrative Judge and civil servant, the adoption of her son, and her relationship through the years with her parents and in particular, her father, who worked as a macaroon baker.
While the subject matter varies throughout the collection, the thread of the narrative voice is wry, humorous and sharp.
About Lisa Badner
Lisa Badner is the author of the forthcoming book of poems, Fruitcake. Lisa’s writing has appeared in Rattle, the New Ohio Review, TriQuarterly, Mudlark, The Satirist, PANK, Fourteen Hills, the Mom Egg Review, Ping Pong, New World Writing, Mohave River Review, #TheSideshow, and others. She received a Pushcart (2018) Special Mention. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and Brooklyn Law School and coordinates the tutorial program at the Writers Studio. She lives in Brooklyn with her teenager and her chihuahua.
About Unsolicited Press
Unsolicited Press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Unsolicited Press based out of Portland, Oregon and focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a women-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn’t worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, we have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world. We’ve worked with emerging and award-winning authors such as Shann Ray, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Kris Amos, and John W. Bateman. Find us on Twitter and Instagram, @unsolicitedp.
"Fruitcake" is available on July 19, 2022 as a paperback (74 p.; 978-1-956692-23-5) and e-book (all major retailers). Retailers, schools, and libraries can order copies through Ingram. The author is open to speaking with the media, holding readings, and engaging in other author opportunities.
