Nathan Felix Premieres 3rd Symphony Santa-Almada
Austin, TX, May 10, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Felix, rock n roll musician turned composer will premiere his third symphony, Santa-Almada, on Sunday May 15th, at KMFA’s new Draylen Mason Music Studio located at 41 Navasota St. Local choral group, inversion Ensemble, will perform Santa-Almada as part of KMFA’s OffBeat Series at 4pm.
Santa-Almada is based on a true story sparked by a quest for answers about Felix’s absent father and Mexican ancestry, revealing the existence of two half brothers and a sister, also having been abandoned by their mutual father. Eager for answers, Felix reached out to his father after 27 years and an ensuing one hour phone call led to closure and sparked the beginnings of movement one, Fathers & Sons, in which Felix vulnerably releases his fear that he too will abandon his duties as a father to his son. Fathers & Sons turned out to be the beginning of this choral symphony that Felix wrote over the course of five years while traveling through Eastern Europe and Scandinavia. Santa-Almada is written in six movements with themes of personal exploration, discovery, loss, and deep reflection. It was important to Felix to have the world premiere of the work in Austin where it could be shared with his family and closest friends.
Austin based choral group, Inversion Ensemble, led by conductor Trevor Shaw will perform the symphony along with violinist Olivia Bloom, violist Jason Elinoff, cellist Randall Holt, percussionist Kurt Lammers and pianist Benjamin Dia. Felix first collaborated with Inversion Ensemble at the beginning of the pandemic for the recording of his chamber opera, Öcalan, about Kurdish Political Activist, Abdullah Öcalan. The recording received international critical acclaim and sparked talks of future collaborations between both parties that lead us to the premiere of Santa-Almeda on Sunday May 15th at 4pm at KMFA’s Draylen Mason Music Studio at 41 Navasota St.
Who: Composer Nathan Felix
What: Premiere of Symphony #3, Santa-Almada
When: Sunday, May 15th at 4pm
Where: KMFA’s Draylen Mason Music Studio - 41 Navasota; Austin TX 78702
Cost: $10 - $25
About Nathan Felix:
Nathan Felix (born 1981) is a Mexican-American, music composer known for his immersive operas and experimental films. His music has premiered in Bulgaria, Portugal, Spain, Japan, China, Sweden, Denmark, Mongolia and the United States and his music has been featured on the BBC, MTV, NPR & PBS.
His first large work for orchestra was featured by the BBC and later made into a documentary titled, The Curse & The Symphony. The award winning documentary screened at 52 film festivals, and was distributed by Gaiam TV. In 2015, PBS featured Felix's 6-Piano Project, in which he restores abandoned pianos to premiere his works written for six pianos and then donates the pianos to lower income schools. 6-Pianos was nominated for a Lone Star Emmy. The 6-Piano Project has since been commissioned in San Antonio (2016), Barcelona (2017) Melbourne (2017) and Houston (2019).programmatic elements to art galleries.
