Loveforce International Releases a Tag Along on the Eve of Goodbye
On Friday, May 13th Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles and host a book giveaway in their honor. All three releases have an unspoken anti-superstition link to them.
Santa Clarita, CA, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, May 13th, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. The two new DMS will be by Honey Davis and Ami Cannon. A book will be given away in honor of the two new Digital Music Singles.
The new Digital Music Single by Honey Davis is entitled “Tag Along.” Instrumentally it is Metallic Hard Rock. The lead singer’s voice is more like gravely shout. Lyrically, the song is about a guy who is tired of a woman who tags along with him and he questions how much longer he is going to allow her to tag along with him.
Ami Cannon’s new Digital Music Single entitled “Eve of Goodbye” is a Latin-flavored Pop song in English. It is sad but romantic. Lyrically it is about two people who were lovers going their separate ways. Their breakup is bittersweet. They still have feelings for each other but know they must part in hopes of finding a brighter future alone. The bittersweet of the lyrics accompanied by a Spanish guitar.
The book being given away on Friday, May 13th, is a book in the Self-Help genre. It is the e-book version of Life Success Book by The Prophet of Life. The book consists of short articles on how to overcome life’s struggles. Such things as overcoming suffering and failure. It also discusses goal setting. It provides inspirational examples from real-life stories.
“We are well aware that May 13th is Friday the 13th, and there is an unspoken anti Friday The 13th theme in all three of our releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The Honey Davis song is about trying to expel and unwanted Tag Along (like the superstition that tags along on Friday the 13th). The Ami Cannon song is about saying good bye, similar to saying good bye to superstition. The Prophet of Life e-book being given away is about changing one’s life for the better, which is also about getting rid of bad things from your past (like superstition),” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, May 13th only, worldwide on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For Further Information Contact Evan Lovefire at: (661) 523-4954.
