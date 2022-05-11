eFusion Technology Wins Gold Award for Digital Transformation Advocate Category: eCommerce Agency at the SWAS Excellence Star Awards 2022
eFusion Technology is awarded Gold for Digital Transformation Advocate Category: eCommerce Agency at the SWAS Excellence Star Awards 2022. The agency has helped to transform the web presence of over 800 eCommerce companies in Singapore in a diverse range of industries including the beauty and wellness industry.
Singapore, Singapore, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- eFusion Technology is honoured to have been awarded with the prestigious Gold Award for Digital Transformation Advocate Category: eCommerce Agency at the recent Specialists in Wellness Association Singapore (SWAS) Excellence Star Awards 2022.
Supported by Enterprise Singapore, NTUC E2I, and the NTUC U SME initiative, the award acknowledges excellence in continuous professional growth within the Skill Development framework among industry professionals and operators.
eFusion Technology provides innovative digital solutions specific to their clients’ business goals from strategy to web design (www.efusiontech.com/web-design-singapore) to web development to technical support.
With over 18 years of web design experience, the agency has helped to transform the web presence of over 800 eCommerce (www.efusiontech.com/portfolio-ecommerce-design) companies in a diverse range of industries including beauty and wellness.
Some notable beauty and wellness eCommerce websites eFusion Technology has provided web design services for are Dr.Dream Dermatological Skin Care, a Korean cosmeceutical brand that offers a fundamental solution to skin problems; SkinLab The Medical Spa, Singapore's largest medical spa chain offering medical-grade facials and skincare products; and Miriqa, whose professional hair and skin nutrition supplements help consumers take control of their hair growth and skin health.
"eFusion Technology is very honoured to receive this award. It proves that focusing on doing one key service (eCommerce) well, differentiates us well from the competitors. The team will continue to do better," said Wee Kiat Lau, Business Development Director of eFusion Technology.
Companies looking to design their eCommerce websites could now do so at a cheaper cost with up to 80% funding thanks to the Productivity Solutions Grant (PSG - www.efusiontech.com/ecommerce-grants) by the Singapore government.
eFusion Technology is a PSG pre-approved vendor and is offering the full web design package for eligible companies under this grant.
Other SWAS Excellence Star award winners in the Digital Transformation Advocate category are Archer Logic Pte Ltd, Refine Solutions Pte Ltd, and Sequoia Pte Ltd.
The winners of the other categories are:
Heritage Brand Category (Skincare) — Edes - SwissBrands Singapore
Heritage Brand Category (Beauty / Hair) — Jean Yip Salon Pte Ltd
Excellence Business Category (Beauty) — Bioskin Holdings
Business Category (Brows Embroidery) — Avone Beauty Secrets
Business Category (Scalp Treatment) — Bio Organicare Scalp Pte Ltd
Business Category (Slimming) — Cheryl W Wellness & Weight Management
Business Category (Aesthetic – Dental) — Elite Dental Group
Business Category (Wellness – Guasha Orthopaedic Massage) — Healing Touch
Business Category (Wellness – Massage) — Kenko Wellness Spa and Reflexology
Business Category (Skincare) — Kskin Pte Ltd
Business Category (Fascia Re-Sculpting) — Kuko Beauty Managment Pte Ltd
Business Category (Registered Training Centre) — Singapore SPA Institute (SSI) Pte Ltd
Business Category (Hair Loss Treatment) — Two Herbs
Business Category (Hair Replacement Treatment) — Yu Plus Solution Lab
About the SWAS Excellence Star Awards (SESA)
The SWAS Excellence Star Awards (SESA) are designed to encourage and acknowledge excellence in professional growth within the Skill Development framework among professionals, operators, and enterprises in the Beauty, Personal Care, and Wellness industry. Awardees include businesses supporting the industry's upgrading and digital transitions, as well as service providers, retailers, and distributors in the Beauty, Hair, Nail, Spa, and Complementary Therapy sectors.
About Specialists in Wellness Association Singapore (SWAS)
The Specialists in Wellness Association Singapore (SWAS) was established in 2004, previously named Spa and Wellness Association Singapore, is a confederation of trade associations representing stakeholders within the beauty and wellness industry in Singapore. SWAS aims to cultivate the growth and high service standards of Singapore’s beauty and wellness industry through their members’ continuous professional upskilling, providing a platform for commercial opportunities, and facilitating communication among the stakeholders.
About eFusion Technology
eFusion Technology is a Singapore-based web design agency that offers in-house web design services, eCommerce website development, content management systems (CMS), and maintenance. The passionate and creative web design team combines fierce creativity with in-depth knowledge of the world of digital commerce.
Since the agency’s humble beginnings in 2004, eFusion Technology has built a robust portfolio of over 800 eCommerce websites that spans both the private and public sectors. The team is committed to forging a strong long-term relationship with all their clients, supporting them in their strategic planning, web design and development, and long-term reinforcement to help their businesses succeed.
Find out more at www.efusiontech.com.
Contact
