IP2Location Announced the Release of New IP2Location.io IP Geolocation API
IP2Location.io provides a fast and accurate IP Geolocation API tool to determine a user's location and use the geolocation information in different cases.
Sarasota, FL, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- IP2Location is excited to announce the launch of a new microservice, IP2Location.io IP geolocation API. The new microservice, REST API, enables users to easily lookup for geolocation and proxy data using IP addresses within their own applications. This new IP geolocation microservice is available at https://www.ip2location.io/ for immediate sign up.
There are 4 different subscription plans available in IP2Location.io, namely the Free Plan, Starter Plan, Plus Plan and Security Plan. The Free Plan allows up to 30,000 queries for free every month. The response message consists of basic geolocation data such as country, region, city, zip code, latitude, longitude, time zone and ASN.
The Starter Plan, Plus Plan and Security Plan are the paid subscription plans. These plans offer higher query limits with enriched data sets. The Starter Plan allows users to make up to 150,000 queries per month. In addition to the basic geolocation data, it also comes with advanced geolocation data sets such as ISP, domain, net speed, IDD code, area code, weather station code, weather station name, elevation and usage type.
The Plus Plan and Security Plan are the only plans that are offering the comprehensive proxy data, such as the last seen, proxy type, threat and proxy provider names. The Plus plan allows users to query up to 300,000 times per month. Meanwhile, the Security plan allows users to query up to 600,000 times per month. Both plans include the data of mobile carrier codes, mobile brand and other add-on data points. The Security Plan has all the information of Plus Plan and additional advertising category data.
All paid subscription plans are equipped with overage features. The system will automatically replenish credits by invoking the overage charges when the credits runs out. This is to ensure no disruption to the web service. However, the service will be halted immediately after running out of credits in the Free Plan.
Powered by AWS and CloudFlare infrastructure, IP2Location.io has set up multiple servers across the globe to bring the service closer to clients and greatly reduce the latency time of REST API calls. This feature is available for both free and paid subscription plans.
Please visit, https://www.ip2location.io to learn more about the service.
About IP2Location
IP2Location has been offering IP geolocation services since 2002 that allows businesses to pinpoint the location of Internet customers and visitors by IP address. IP2Location is one of the global leaders of geolocation service with thousands of customers including Fortune 500 companies.
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ip2location
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ip2location
Contact
IP2LocationContact
Alice Wee
973-241-7881
https://www.ip2location.io/
