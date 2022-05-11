Winners of the 31st International Illustration Contest Announced Many Charming Holiday Submissions Received
Celsys announced the results of the 31st International Illustration Contest, which sought entries on the theme: Holiday.
Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Celsys regularly holds illustration contests for creators around the world. The 31st International Illustration Contest opened for submissions on March 15, on the theme of Holidays, receiving 2,477 entries over the 23-day submission period from across the globe. Entries came from many countries and regions, created with various kinds of digital and traditional media, and using many different apps. There were also a number of entries for the Timelapse Award, which requires contestants to submit a timelapse video showing how their entry was made. The winner of the Grand Prize received US$2,000, while the randomly selected winner of the Timelapse Award received an activation code for Clip Studio Paint PRO.
Winning Entries
Grand Prize
Artist: Stephen
Judges' Comments
What a beautiful work of art! It is so finely detailed that you can almost hear the murmuring of the river. It brings back nostalgic, heart-warming memories of childhood and time spent in our hometowns. (Celsys)
Runner-up
Artist: ben
Judges' Comments
The expression of the crystal clear water is sumptuous and you can feel the excitement of seeing submerged sculptures while enjoying a relaxing vacation. (Celsys)
Awards and Prizes
Grand Prize (1 winner)
US$2,000 cash prize, a print of the contest artwork, created by SamDoesArts, and a Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD
Runner-up Prize (1 winner)
US$500 cash prize, a print of the contest artwork, created by SamDoesArts, and a Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 3 years) or 10,000 GOLD
3rd - 5th place (3 winners)
US$200 cash prize, a print of the contest artwork, created by SamDoesArts, and a Clip Studio Paint EX Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 5,000 GOLD
6th - 10th place (5 winners)
US$100 cash prize and a Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
Honorable mentions (10 winners)
Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
Timelapse Prize (10 randomly selected winners)
Clip Studio Paint PRO Activation Code (Dual-device plan, 1 year) or 3,000 GOLD
31st International Illustration Contest Winning Entries
https://www.clipstudio.net/en/cspcontest31/
CELSYS,Inc.
Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.
Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the “Clip Studio Paint” app for illustration, manga and animation production, as well as the “Clip Studio” web service, and the “Clip Studio Reader” e-book solution.
Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/
Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaint
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannel
Contact
For media
Pacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023
e-mail: press@artspark.co.jp
For Companies
https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/
