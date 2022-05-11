Visiontech System International is Now a Sophos Synchronized Security Partner in the Middle East
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Visiontech Systems International LLCis recognized as one of the top Sophos Synchronized Security Partners in the Middle East. Accreditation from Sophos will help Visiontech to grow its business by supplying truly smart IT security to customers.
This exclusive accreditation demonstrates Visiontech’s expertise in Synchronized Security and ability to create a Sophos product architecture that works together as a system to be more coordinated than the attackers.
Sophos Vice President for the Middle East and Africa, Harish Chib shares, “Today’s threat landscape demands layered security or defence in depth. We are excited that Visiontech Systems International LLC, which has achieved this accreditation of a ‘Sophos synchronized security partner,’ will be able to provide defence in depth protection to its customers through next-generation solutions of Sophos that work together as a system to combat new-age sophisticated cyberattacks.”
With Synchronized Security, Sophos products dynamically share security information and respond automatically to threats. The result: faster, better protection against today’s advanced attacks for your business.
Visiontech consistently provides its customers with the best-practice security solutions and security awareness training to stay ahead of cyber threats happening at an exponential rate. Accomplishing this Sophos accreditation further demonstrates Visiontech’s alignment with the Sophos brand and what it stands for.
To achieve this accreditation, their cybersecurity experts have completed a specialist training course with Sophos which incorporates sales, engineering, and architect level modules, and are now qualified as Synchronized Security Specialists.
About Visiontech
Visiontech Systems International LLC is one of the leading system integrators in the UAE that provides end-to-end system integration services across multiple technologies to customers of all sizes. For the last 2 decades, we have been offering system integration services, managed IT services, cloud services, custom software development, digital transformation, cybersecurity, and consulting services to clients in the Middle East and Africa. We are also working towards the next-gen technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and AI, Machine Learning, Robotics Process Automation (RPA), and Big Data services.
Our team has an average experience of more than 15 years. We help organizations accelerate modernization, providing digital solutions with world-class support. We provide end-to-end solutions to help our clients to outpace competition and leverage the most from the power of digital transformation.
About Sophos
More than 100 million users in 150 countries rely on Sophos’ complete security solutions as the best protection against complex threats and data loss. Simple to deploy, manage and use, Sophos’ award-winning encryption, endpoint security, web, email, mobile, and network security solutions are backed by Sophos Labs - a global network of threat intelligence centers.
For more information, visit www.sophos.com.
To learn more about Synchronized Security and how it can protect your business, request a free Discovery, visit today at www.visiontechme.com.
