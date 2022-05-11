HealthONE Hospitals Nationally Recognized with an "A" Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade
Denver, CA, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Four HealthONE hospitals received an “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for spring 2022. This national distinction recognizes HealthONE’s achievements in protecting patients from preventable harm and error in the hospital. The four HealthONE hospitals who received an "A" grade include Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, and Swedish Medical Center. It is also worth noting that Rose Medical Center has earned an "A" grade in every release from Leapfrog since the inception of the program.
“Quality care does not occur by accident. Our care team’s relentless pursuit of the best possible patient outcomes occurs day in and day out,” stated Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. “Leapfrog’s acknowledgement of our tireless efforts should be felt by every colleague and physician who consistently put patients first. We are extraordinarily proud of this and every recognition our nurses, providers and colleagues receive.”
The Leapfrog Group, an independent national watchdog organization, assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over thirty national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm.
The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospital prevention of medical errors and harms to patients. The grading system is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.
“As our health care system continues to feel the strain of the pandemic, I thank the workforce and leadership of HealthONE for sustained commitment to patient safety, day in and day out,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “An ‘A’ Safety Grade is an outstanding achievement, and one that is not possible without a 24/7 effort by the entire health care workforce to protect patients from harm. This community should be proud.”
To see HealthONE’s full grade details and to access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit HospitalSafetyGrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter, Facebook, and via its newsletter.
About The Leapfrog Group
Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward for patient safety. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey and new Leapfrog Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC) Survey collect and transparently report hospital and ASC performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. For more, follow us on Twitter and Facebook, and sign up for our newsletter.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 12 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company and two consecutive years as a LinkedIn Top Company. As a leading healthcare system in the metro Denver area, HealthONE employees more than 11,000 colleagues. As part of the HealthONE system of care, Centennial Hospital, The Medical Center of Aurora, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
