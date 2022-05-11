NuvOx Appoints Dr. Robert King to SAB
Tucson, AZ, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- NuvOx Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company developing a first-in-class therapeutic to treat life-threatening diseases where hypoxia plays a role, appointed Dr. Robert King to its Scientific Advisory Board (SAB).
Dr. King is a seasoned life science executive with over 30 years’ experiences in various biopharmaceutical and device/diagnostic companies. With hands on experience in all aspects of drug development including manufacturing, analytical and pharmaceutical sciences, QA/RA, and clinical management, he has worked on therapeutic candidates from small molecules oral dosage forms to injectable peptides, DNA-based therapeutics and recombinant proteins/antibodies. Dr. King currently services as Alector Therapeutics’ Chief Development Officer (www.alector.com). Prior to Alector, he served as SVP of Product Development and Supply Chain at SciClone Pharmaceuticals, Inc., VP of Product Development and Manufacturing at Bayhill Therapeutics, Inc., and VP Product Development and Manufacturing at Rinat Neuroscience Corp. Dr. King received a Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of California, Berkeley.
“We are honored to have Dr. King on our SAB,” said Dr. Evan Unger, NuvOx’s CEO, “His wealth of knowledge and success in various aspects of pharmaceutical product development are invaluable, and critical for our development stage, where we are entering into phase IIb trials.”
“I am very pleased to join NuvOx Pharma’s SAB,” said Dr. Robert King, “NuvOx’s novel therapeutic approach to address multiple unmet medical needs is exciting, and I look forward to leveraging my experience towards its next stage of clinical success.”
About NuvOx Pharma
NuvOx Pharma is a privately held Phase IIb ready company developing a novel oxygen therapeutic where hypoxia plays a role. Hypoxia, or low oxygen, is responsible for resistance to cancer treatment, brain damage in stroke, and the death of COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
The Company’s lead drug - NanO2TM represents a disruptive platform technology addressing multiple highly unmet needs, with positive clinical efficacy demonstrated in two completed Phase Ib/II studies: in glioblastoma multiforme as a radiosensitizer and in stroke as a neuroprotectant. It was shown to be the most effective oxygen therapeutic among 78 clinical-stage compounds. It has safety and efficacy data in 7+ indications in various clinical stages, including Orphan Drug Designation for both glioblastoma multiforme and sickle cell disease.
The product was derived from Dr. Evan Unger’s pioneering work in microbubbles, which was commercialized as the #1 selling contract agent. As such, it has safety data in 2,000+ subjects. The product is designed to be synergistic, rather than competitive with standard of care. The company also has a strong IP portfolio: 8 Patent Families; 6 issued US patents and 8 pending US applications. Regulated as Biologics, it confers 12 years of exclusivity.
Company Contact:
NuvOx Pharma
Dr. Evan Unger, CEO
Rong Wang, COO/CFO
Investor Contact:
Rong Wang T: 520.624.6688
E: rwang@nuvoxpharma.com
