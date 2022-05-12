RateTiger Recognised as a Premier Connectivity Partner by Booking.com
Status a testimony to RateTiger’s robust connectivity and advanced technology.
London, United Kingdom, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Leading hotel technology provider RateTiger has been recognised as a Premier Connectivity Partner by Booking.com. The status, as part of Booking.com’s Connectivity Partner Programme, is given for the outstanding performance in providing high-quality connection that empowers RateTiger users to grow their business on the digital travel marketplace.
The Booking.com Connectivity Partner Programme is designed to support connectivity providers in delivering developments, including new APIs like Promotions, Product (Room-Rate Management), Photo, among others, that benefit the property partners they work with. Premier partners are Booking.com’s recommended connectivity providers.
Premier Partner status recognizes Connectivity partners for their excellent performance and quality of service delivered to drive their properties’ success. Eddy Veldhuizen, Senior Director Connectivity Partnerships at Booking.com, commented: “RateTiger’s commitment to deliver a first-class experience through cutting-edge technology year after year has enhanced the customer and mutual accommodation partner experience, and we’re thrilled to acknowledge that once again.”
“We are excited to have achieved Premier Partner status with Booking.com. This recognition showcases our commitment to deliver best of technology and stay on top of the distribution connectivity space to make online revenue management easier and profitable for hotel partners,” said Kausik Sarkar, SVP – Technology, eRevMax – RateTiger.
For over 20 years, RateTiger distribution solutions have facilitated the growth of hotel online bookings by assisting in rate, inventory and reservation management across OTAs including Booking.com. With RateTiger, hotels save time and improve efficiencies, while maximizing revenue opportunities.
