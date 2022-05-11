Harcourts Auctions Takes on San Francisco's Iconic Lombard Street

With this being such a rare, iconic property, the best way to maximize its value is selling through Harcourts Auctions. Harcourts Auctions pioneered the non-distressed, luxury auction platform in real estate, and despite it being a relatively new process in the Bay area, it has caught on tremendously, and as it flourishes, it will only continue to be normalized. Harcourts Auctions is proud to be partnering with ReMax listing agent Debbie Lamica to auction off a rare two-story penthouse.