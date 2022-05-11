Harcourts Auctions Takes on San Francisco's Iconic Lombard Street
With this being such a rare, iconic property, the best way to maximize its value is selling through Harcourts Auctions. Harcourts Auctions pioneered the non-distressed, luxury auction platform in real estate, and despite it being a relatively new process in the Bay area, it has caught on tremendously, and as it flourishes, it will only continue to be normalized.
San Francisco, CA, May 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Harcourts Auctions is proud to be partnering with ReMax listing agent Debbie Lamica to auction off a rare two-story penthouse on one of the most famous and iconic streets in the world: San Francisco’s Lombard Street.
Harcourts Auctions, a luxury auction company specializing in seller owned property has rapidly expanded across North America and has had its eye on 1079 Lombard Street, this two-story, 3100 square foot penthouse. “Debbie Lamica and I have been talking about this property for a year now,” said Shannon Mesritz, Harcourts Auctions Regional Director of Auctions. “It’s nice to finally have it on the Harcourts Auction platform. We’re proud to be assisting in marketing such a property.” Constructed in 1907, this three-bedroom, five-bathroom home boasts majestic views of the bay area from nearly every room in the house. With direct access to three exclusive outdoor spaces, a wet bar, and two balconies, this is a social buyer’s dream home come true.
Perfectly perched near the top of the “Crookedest Street in the World,” this property is even more alluring with the possibility of an upgrade. Mesritz explained, “It’s in this location with such an amazing view of the San Francisco Bay. It also has a Bay Bridge view, which at night is just stunning…If it were completely stripped down and reconfigured…it would be absolutely stunning and just the most incredible entertainer’s house ever.” In addition, Mesrtiz added that this home’s views come with protections, “It also has restrictions placed on adjoining properties where that view can’t be built out. The previous owners purchased the rights on the adjacent building to make sure that they couldn’t build upwards and ruin their view. Kind of a unique thing to this property.”
Mesrtiz recognizes that this property might not be on everyone’s radar despite the home’s spectacular views and world-famous location. “It’s going to take a particular buyer that is more interested in such an iconic location, a statement piece, or generational piece of property that they can pass down, just because of how rarely property is available on this street. ‘Crookedest street in the world,’ as they say. It’s a special place to be.”
With this being such a rare, iconic property, the best way to maximize its value is selling through Harcourts Auctions. Harcourts Auctions pioneered the non-distressed, luxury auction platform in real estate, and despite it being a relatively new process in the Bay area, it has caught on tremendously, and as it flourishes, it will only continue to be normalized. “We are really, really proud of how quickly that uptake has been and how our agents are using it, especially as we start to look at market normalization or a little bit of correction after some interest rate hikes that seem to be spooking buyers and sellers alike. We are excited about how our growth on the platform is going,” Mesritz finished by exuding, “Especially having a property of this caliber on our platform speaks volumes about that engagement from agents in general here in the Bay Area.”
Harcourts Auctions is the leading name in home auctions in the United States and globally. They seek to redefine and reinvent auctions by bringing an unparalleled level of expertise to every aspect of the transaction. Built on transparency, trust, and a continuous drive for success, Harcourts Auctions regularly produces outstanding outcomes when buying or selling property.
www.harcourtsauctions.com
