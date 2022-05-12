Parker Symphony to Perform Ukraine Benefit Concert
The Parker Symphony Orchestra will be performing a concert to benefit Ukraine on June 5 at the Cherry Creek High School Fine Arts Theater.
Greenwood Village, CO, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Parker Symphony Orchestra has announced they will be performing a concert to benefit Ukraine. The concert will take place Sunday June 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM at the Cherry Creek High School Fine Arts Theater in Greenwood Village.
The concert will feature music by Ukranian composers as well as well-known pieces by Beethoven, Copland, and John Williams.
Tickets are available online at parkersymphony.org and are $10 each. Additional donations are welcome.
For additional information, visit the Parker Symphony website at parkersymphony.org.
The Parker Symphony is an all-volunteer community orchestra made up of amateur musicians and music professionals who enjoy playing together at the PACE Center. Established in 1994, their mission is to perform orchestral music that will educate, entertain, and inspire the people of Parker, Colorado and the surrounding communities. Their goal is to offer interesting and entertaining concerts to tempt everyone’s musical palate.
