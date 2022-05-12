Lifestyle Cannabis Brand Dadirri Collaborates with Velvet Roots Apothecary to Launch a Botanical Infused Line
Denver, CO, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Dadirri and Velvet Roots Apothecary have collaborated to launch a beautiful botanical infused line launching in today’s market, offering three specific and intentional herbal blends that are mixed with top shelf cannabis, resulting in a carefully curated blend.
The Botanicals line features three blends that range from a morning, daytime, and evening blend. Intended to be consumed in moderation, each blend has been carefully and intentionally created to promote wellness and align with that part of the day. Consumers can soak in the euphoric effects and benefits of the infused cannabis and herbs.
The three blends are aptly named for the corresponding mood and time of consumption such as Align (morning), Thrive (daytime), and Soothe (nighttime). Each blend has its own unique and sustainably sourced herbal and cannabis pairing and is packaged in convenient .5-gram pre-rolls with unbleached, bamboo papers and consist of:
Align - A morning blend to awaken the senses, release tension, and focus the mind. Blended with light and fluffy base herbs, Mullein and Marshmallow Leaf to support of respiratory system. Then combine supportive herb Holy Basil to assist with mental focus, mood elevation, and overall sense of calmness. Flavored in Peppermint to restore and rejuvenate both the mind and body, providing the perfect day time blend. This herbal blend is paired with a top-shelf Sativa cannabis strain for starting the day.
Thrive - An afternoon blend, curated with the hiker in mind. Perfect for connecting with the outdoors! Using a triple combination of lung opening herbs- Mullein, Marshmallow Leaf, and Yerba Santa help soothe and clear the respiratory system. While using supporting herbs such as Hawthorn to promote a healthy heart space and Skullcap to melt away stress and worry. Flavored in Rose to promote love and inner peace in the most tranquil of moments.
This herbal blend is paired with a top-shelf Hybrid cannabis strain is for a mid-day boost.
Soothe - An evening blend, crafted to gently calm the nerves and help relax the heart, mind, and body. Using a base herb, Damiana to release nervous tension. Then sprinkle in Holy Basil to calm an overactive mind and Passionflower to promote a natural sleep rhythm. Skullcap for supporting and nourishing the nervous system. Flavored in Lavender for a sweet, floral aftertaste that promotes a restful night's sleep by calming the mental and emotional body. This herbal blend is paired with a top-shelf Indica cannabis strain, for the perfect night's sleep.
Dadirri is a family owned and woman operated lifestyle brand; focused on bringing people, nature, and cannabis together.
With consumers first in mind all Dadirri products feature sustainably and locally sourced premium cannabis as well as high THC products. With the Botanical line Dadirri strives to stand out from other brands as the line is made with the utmost love, respect, and intention.
Legal Disclaimer: Consult with your physician prior to use. Do not use if pregnant or nursing. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About Dadirri: Luxury lifestyle brand; focused on bringing people, nature, and cannabis together.
Contact
Kush CommunicationsContact
Anje Collins
213-414-8033
www.kushcommunications.com
