The Golf Club of California Selects JC Golf for Management Services
The Golf Club of California in Fallbrook, California selected JC Golf, a San Diego-based golf course management and operating company, to oversee operations for the property’s golf course.
San Marcos, CA, May 12, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Golf Club of California is a significant addition to JC Golf’s portfolio of courses located throughout Southern California. Now part of the JC Players Card program, the golf course is located within thirty miles of eight other participating courses in San Diego. This is not only a cost benefit to active golfers in the region but also provides the opportunity to be challenged by a new course layout. The club offers a semi-private membership which will receive priority and attention for current members; some of who have been members since the course opening. As the steady demand for golf continues, JC Golf plans to focus on property improvements to create more loyalty, introduce new golfers, revitalize player development, and increase play.
Located in north San Diego, the Golf Club of California features an eighteen-hole public golf course and Mediterranean-style clubhouse. The course was designed by Wade Cable and Johnny Potts to naturally follow the rolling hills and deliver challenge and intrigue for golfers. In addition, practice facilities include a driving range and putting green. The Fallbrook area, also known as the “Avocado Capital of the World,” has one of the best-golfing climates in Southern California.
“We are excited to bring The Golf Club of California into the JC Resorts family of golf courses and include it in our Players Card program. The course and clubhouse are both remarkable and situated in a valley with stunning views. If golfers have not visited the club lately, we invite them to come back and see how the course has taken shape. We have dramatically improved conditions over the past few months and continue to refine the property,” said Eric Jeska Corporate Director of Golf Operations with JC Resorts. “We are confident visitors from San Diego, Temecula and south Orange County will be pleasantly surprised!”
