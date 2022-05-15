eNoah iSolution Completes 15 Years of QAD Channel Partner
Chennai, India, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- QAD is a leading provider of adaptive cloud-based ERP software for manufacturing companies. eNoah is a QAD channel partner since 2008 and providing QAD Adaptive applications services in India and North America.
A leading IT solution headquartered in Chennai provides ERP implementation, Software development, technical support, enhancement &management and Consulting services to Fortune 500 companies in health, manufacturing, insurance, and automotive industries. eNoah has branch offices in Bengaluru, Coimbatore & Indore in India as well as in countries like United States, Canada, Australia, United Kingdom, Malaysia, and Singapore.
QAD is a peerless solution that enables the manufacturing companies to function fast and agile. eNoah is an experienced QAD Channel partner which understands the needs and trends of manufacturing industries and addresses the industry best practices.
About QAD, Adaptive & Agile Enterprise enabler
QAD is founded in 1979 headquartered in Santa Barbara, California. QAD has 30 offices globally with over 2000 clients. QAD is one of the top Cloud-based & next generation ERP provider for global manufacturing companies. QAD Solutions are suitable for manufacturers automotive, medical devices & life sciences, food & beverages, industrial equipment, high tech & electronics, consumer products and packaging industries.
QAD Solutions includes enterprise resource planning (ERP), digital supply chain planning (DSCP), global trade and transportation execution (GTTE), and enterprise quality management system (EQMS).
About eNoah iSolution India Pvt. Ltd.
eNoah is one of the global leading providers of Cloud-based ERP solution and services for manufacturing companies like automotive, life science & medical devices, food & beverages, high tech and more. With over 100+ dedicated ERP experts and decade of experience in QAD consulting services, we are successfully providing QAD Implementation DBA Support, Software development & enhancement, and application management services around the clock for various manufacturing companies. With industry focus, Adaptive Cloud ERP, QXtend, Boomi, Automated Solutions and EDI Capabilities, our solutions are made for all vertical segments of manufacturing industry and also can be customized as per the client requirements.
In addition, eNoah is ISO 27001 Certified & HIPAA Complaint. Our clients are happy with us for meeting their requirements & industry standards with 0% comptonization. We achieve this with our skilful and experienced team at right time with great quality.
To learn more, visit www.enoahisolution.com/qad.
