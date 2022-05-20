Electrotechnik Announces Cable HV Version 5 with the New Finite Element Method
The ELEK Cable HV software is ideal for calculating custom cable ratings. Electrotechnik added the FEM module to version 5.0, which performs 2D finite element analysis for buried cable systems. The new FEM module allows users to model installation conditions beyond the limitations of IEC standards.
Sydney, Australia, May 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- ELEK Cable HV Software is for custom cable current rating calculations by IEC 60287.
With the new Version 5.0 release, Electrotechnik has added the FEM module, which performs 2D finite element analysis for buried cable systems.
The finite element method (FEM) is the most accurate for HV cable current rating calculations, and now, it's available for ELEK users.
The new FEM module allows users to model installation conditions that extend way beyond the limitations of the IEC Standards.
Completely custom installations can be modelled, which includes:
1. Multiple backfills - zones of soil with different thermal resistivity.
2. Filled troughs - concrete troughs of any size, buried at ground level or below ground and filled with soil with custom resistivity.
3. Multiple circuits in any arrangement - any number of cables or cable types in any configurations.
4. Direct buried cables or in ducts.
5. Non-isothermal ground surface - essential for accurate, current rating calculations, especially for shallow cables or soils of low resistivity.
6. Automatic meshing where the FEM calculations get wholly automated for the highest accuracy.
Add objects to the model, specify their properties and move the model's things using the mouse (or key cursors) into any custom configurations.
For technical info about Cable HV Software, visit: https://elek.com.au/electrical-software/elek-cable-high-voltage/
Electrotechnik builds a range of electrical design software packages based on the latest IEC standards, powerful algorithms and cloud technology. Elek believes software needs to be feature-rich, and the user interfaces should be both beautiful and simple; the simpler, the better.
Impressive Metrics:
· 10,000+ Licenses Sold
· 40+ Countries Sold To
· 5,000+ Companies Sold To
Contact Electrotechnik to learn more about Power System Analysis and Design software and how users can join the Electrotechnik journey.
For more information: https://elek.com.au/
Jayson Patrick
+61 (0)2 8231 6673
https://elek.com.au/
