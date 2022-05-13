Axiomtek’s eBOX Series of Embedded Systems Now Support the Hailo-8™ Edge AI Modules
Axiomtek's eBOX series products now strengthen their capabilities from all directions with the unmatched support of the Hailo-8™ AI-accelerator.
City of Industry, CA, May 13, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products, is proud to announce that all its eBOX series of embedded system products now support the Hailo-8™ AI acceleration modules for AI applications. These modules feature up to 26 tera-operations per second (TOPS) and the Hailo-8™ edge AI processor provides tremendous support to Axiomtek's embedded systems by maximizing the power of Edge AI and helping customers speed up time to market. The pairing of Axiomtek's eBOX line with the Hailo-8™ modules allows developers to run complicated deep learning and machine vision applications with ultra-low power consumption.
"Artificial intelligence (AI) is believed to be a game-changer in modern manufacturing. Axiomtek has been at the forefront of producing state-of-the-art solutions that support user success. Our eBOX series offers a number of complete product lines ranging from cost-effective entry-level solutions (eBOX100 series), versatile embedded solutions (eBOX500/600 series), slot expandable solutions (eBOX700 series) to rugged computing solutions (eBOX800 series). Axiomtek's expertise in fanless embedded system design and manufacturing can assist customers to achieve any high-leveled challenges, such as custom cooling integrations for different application environments. We offer quick customization services and integrations for light industry, factory automation, machine vision, robotic control, and other AIoT applications. With the unmatched support of the Hailo-8™ AI-accelerator, the eBOX series products now strengthen their capabilities from all directions," said Jason Kao, the product manager at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek's eBOX series products are designed to operate reliably and efficiently within mission-critical environments. They are tailored to meet all customer expectations with useful features including powerful computing capabilities, fanless operation, wide operating temperature ranges, low power consumption, flexible I/O configurations, and long product life cycles and support.
For more product information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company's eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities.
"Artificial intelligence (AI) is believed to be a game-changer in modern manufacturing. Axiomtek has been at the forefront of producing state-of-the-art solutions that support user success. Our eBOX series offers a number of complete product lines ranging from cost-effective entry-level solutions (eBOX100 series), versatile embedded solutions (eBOX500/600 series), slot expandable solutions (eBOX700 series) to rugged computing solutions (eBOX800 series). Axiomtek's expertise in fanless embedded system design and manufacturing can assist customers to achieve any high-leveled challenges, such as custom cooling integrations for different application environments. We offer quick customization services and integrations for light industry, factory automation, machine vision, robotic control, and other AIoT applications. With the unmatched support of the Hailo-8™ AI-accelerator, the eBOX series products now strengthen their capabilities from all directions," said Jason Kao, the product manager at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek's eBOX series products are designed to operate reliably and efficiently within mission-critical environments. They are tailored to meet all customer expectations with useful features including powerful computing capabilities, fanless operation, wide operating temperature ranges, low power consumption, flexible I/O configurations, and long product life cycles and support.
For more product information, please visit https://us.axiomtek.com/ or contact us at solutions@axiomtek.com.
About Axiomtek
Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, California. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company's eastern location, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories