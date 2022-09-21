New Book Release from Fireship Press: “The Other Side of Certain”
For the love of love…and books. Of all the things that Mattie does have—money, comforts, a good name, she doesn’t have what matters most—friends, love, and a purpose of her own.
Tucson, AZ, September 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Mattie Mobley planned to be a teacher, but when times grew tough during America’s Great Depression, and there were no teaching positions in her hometown of Asheville, NC, Mattie found work starting a school and helping the Pack Horse Librarians just over the mountains in the rural town of Certain, Kentucky. She’s not certain at all that this is a good situation, but she’s determined, and honestly, a little desperate. Of all the things that Mattie does have—money, comforts, a good name, she doesn’t have what matters most—friends, love, and a purpose of her own.
“Welcome to Certain, where mountain legends sway minds and secrets rule hearts. The Other Side of Certain is richly grounded in research, taking the reader on a sweeping journey. In the midst of the Great Depression, Mattie and Daniel discover the power of hope and the beauty of second chances.” —Rachel Scott McDaniel, award-winning author of "The Mobster’s Daughter"
About the Author
Amy Willoughby-Burle lives in Asheville, NC with her husband and four children. She teaches creative writing and works as a freelance editor when not working on her own fiction. She is also the director of Wildacres Writers Workshop.
She is the author of the novels "The Lemonade Year" and "The Year of Thorns and Honey." Her award-winning short fiction has been published in numerous journals and in her collection, "Out Across the Nowhere." Visit her online at www.amywilloughbyburle.com
Fireship Press
P.O. Box 68412 • Tucson, AZ 85737
520-360-6228 • fireshipinfo@gmail.com
http://www.fireshippress.com
Visit https://fireshippress.com/Author/amy-willoughby-burle/ for more details.
Pages: 242 • Fiction: Historical Romance, small town and rural
Trade paperback: 978-1-7366203-8-0 / $19.99
eBook: 978-1-7366203-9-7 / $7.99
Available through booksellers worldwide
Contact
Jacqueline Cook
520-360-6228
www.fireshippress.com
520-260-8185
jacquiecook60@gmail.com
Categories