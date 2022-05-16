Moonpull Partners with Awin to Accelerate Its World-Class Tracking Solutions
Global affiliate network, Awin is partnering with Moonpull’s software to monitor tracking across more than 20,000 advertisers, to ensure an increase in accurately tracked affiliate transactions.
London, United Kingdom, May 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Moonpull is thrilled to announce that it has recently partnered with leading global affiliate marketing platform, Awin.
Using Moonpull’s unique technology, Awin will globally monitor tracking across more than 20,000 advertisers. Moonpull’s software will then ensure that commissions and revenue driven by the channel are protected for Awin’s affiliate partners.
The partnership will also enable Awin to efficiently identify, diagnose and respond faster to advertiser tracking queries, resulting in an increase in accurately tracked transactions for its 250,000 affiliate and partner relationships.
Shortlisted for Best Innovation at next week’s Performance Marketing Awards, Moonpull monitors affiliate links to check the parameters and components for affiliate tracking are set when a user arrives at an advertiser's site. Moonpull then reports the setting of first and third-party affiliate network cookies (including the monitoring of client-side server-to-server tracking implementations), alongside the presence of network universal tags used for setting tracking cookies.
It also helps users understand how the performance of these components is impacted by advertisers’ increased use of Consent Management Platforms (cookie banners).
Moonpull will be particularly effective across Awin as the tracking technology’s capabilities extend to testing links at scale, ensuring that over 21,200 advertisers across Awin’s global platform maintain a best-in-class tracking set-up across thousands of webpages.
Paul Stewart, Group Strategic Partnerships Director at Awin, said, "We recognise that one of the key contributors to reporting inaccuracy and subsequent commission erosion is the difficulty of jointly monitoring advertiser tracking integrations at scale and in-detail – but success here is key to unlocking continued industry growth. The introduction of Moonpull to our suite of tools will help us more quickly and efficiently monitor the tracking performance across all of our territories and this will bring about universal benefits to clients; publishers and retailers alike."
Steve Brown, founder and CEO of Moonpull said, “We are delighted to be providing a crucial service to a leading global affiliate platform at this particular juncture in affiliate marketing. Consent platforms - increasingly used to comply with PECR legislation - and the deprecation of third-party cookies are increasingly compromising the ability for networks to track sales. Moonpull is making it easier for networks and publishers to monitor and introduce best practice amongst advertisers to keep the channel working efficiently and see the commissions correctly earned and attributed.”
Thomas Bilz, Senior Project Manager, Strategic Technologies of Awin, added, "The initial signs are that Moonpull is a game-changer for us in the analysis of our cookies, MasterTag and other identifiers especially with regards to their interactions with CMPs. Moonpull enhances our ability to respond swiftly to ensure that both our advertiser and publisher communities continue to experience a world-class service."
