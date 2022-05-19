Dermatologists Invited to the Second NSDDS Annual Meeting
Solutions for Association Management, Inc. Helps State Society Manage Event Planning and Logistics
Rolling Meadows, IL, May 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Nevada Society for Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery (NSDDS) is pleased to open registration for its second Annual Meeting on Sept. 9-11 at the JW Marriott Resort and Spa in Las Vegas. NSDDS is dedicated to promoting the educational and professional interests of Nevada dermatologists and dermatologic surgeons in all stages of their careers.
“After a successful inaugural meeting in 2021 with outstanding reviews from attendees, we are very much looking forward to being back in-person for another weekend of exceptional educational content, peer interaction and industry networking,” said NSDDS President Douglas Fife, MD. “The NSDDS Annual Meeting delivers an opportunity for like-minded colleagues to learn the latest science, techniques and trends in patient care while earning continuing education credits.”
Numerous enhancements have been made for the 2022 NSDDS Annual Meeting. The educational content has been increased by over 60%, without an increase in registration fee, and speakers from across the nation have been added. This year’s program will kick-off with a welcome on Friday at 3:00 PM and conclude at 11:00 AM on Sunday. New sessions this year include:
· Keynote: Starting a Residency Program
· Treating PWS, Hemangiomas and Telangiectasia: Optimizing Outcomes
· Latest in Neuromodulators and Fillers
· Wound Management
· Interesting Nail Cases
· Pediatric Dermatology
· Oncodermatology/Dermatopathology — Cutaneous Reaction to Novel Cancer Therapies
· Management of Immunosupression in Skin Cancer
· Chemical Peels and Compounding
· Coding and Reimbursement
· How to Keep Your Staff — Fighting Burnout and Turnover
· And more.
In each session, dedicated time slots are scheduled for question and answer segments to provide a forum for discussion among peers. An “Interesting Cases” session will highlight unique patient cases from NSDDS members. Posters have been added to the exhibit hall to allow researchers to present new and novel science.
“This year, we wanted to add more fun and networking to the program, so a golf event has been added on Friday morning, the Welcome Reception has been extended a half hour and the Saturday evening reception will be held at the famous Mob Museum. We also plan to offer daily sunrise yoga again this year,” said NSDDS Annual Meeting Planning Committee Chair Whitney Hovenic, MD, MPH.
When asked about changes attendees will make as a result of education presented at the 2021 meeting, one attendee said, “I’ll be changing dietary recommendations for acne patients and trying different suture techniques and knots to improve my surgical outcomes.” Another past attendee commented, “This meeting was excellent, and every lecture offered many teaching points. I really enjoyed the surgical lectures and the new / emerging therapies lecture.”
Online registration and details for hotel reservations at the JW Marriott Resort and Spa can be viewed at nsdds.org/annual-meeting. Questions about the 2022 NSDDS Annual Meeting can be directed to nsdds-info@samiworks.net.
About the Nevada Society for Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery
The Nevada Society for Dermatology & Dermatologic Surgery (NSDDS) was founded in 2018 to promote the educational and professional interests of dermatologists and dermatologic surgeons; to provide a vehicle for advocacy and public educational efforts on behalf of dermatologists, dermatologic surgeons and their patients; and to address socioeconomic issues that impact the practice of dermatology and dermatologic surgery in the state of Nevada. For more information, contact nsdds-info@samiworks.net or 847-871-4800.
About Solutions for Association Management, Inc.
Solutions for Association Management, Inc. (SAMI) is a full-service association management company providing specialized management services to small- to medium-sized medical nonprofits. SAMI’s senior leadership collectively has more than 150 years of nonprofit management experience. It offers clients the highest level of personalized attention to all or selected aspects of their organizations while delivering high-quality, cost-effective services. For more information, visit samiworks.net.
