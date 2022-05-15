Toll Brothers Colorado to Participate in National Sales Event
Colorado Springs, CO, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced it is launching its National Sales Event on Saturday, May 14 through Sunday, June 5 in communities throughout the country.
During the National Sales Event, home buyers can take advantage of exceptional savings on Toll Brothers homes for a limited time.
All Toll Brothers communities in Colorado, from Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, are participating in the National Sales Event. Interested home buyers should visit or contact their community of interest and speak with a Toll Brothers Sales Consultant to learn more.
Limited-time incentives created specifically for this event will vary among communities. Buyers must make a deposit between May 14 and June 5 to take advantage of this opportunity. For details and a list of Toll Brothers communities, visit www.tollbrothers.com/Colorado.
“Home is more important than ever before, and the award-winning, in-house architectural design team at Toll Brothers has developed a stunning selection of home designs and structural options so that buyers can truly make their new home their own,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “Combined with a wide array of Design Studio options from our brand partners such as Kohler, Whirlpool, Armstrong and DalTile, there is no better time to get more in every detail of your new Toll Brothers home.”
For home buyers who would like to learn more about their new home purchase and limited-time financing opportunities, representatives from Toll Brothers Mortgage Company will be on hand in many communities to offer free mortgage guidance.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 55 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.”
Toll Brothers was named the World’s Most Admired Homebuilder in FORTUNE magazine’s 2022 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies, the seventh year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
