M&M Labs President and CEO Launches WellRabbit, a Physician-Vetted Supplement Website That Promotes Health and Wellness
Charlotte, NC, May 16, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The President and CEO of South Carolina and North Carolina-based M&M Labs, a physician-driven company that formulates, manufactures, and distributes nutraceutical products, is announcing the launch of a new supplement website. Dr. Jeffrey Hendricks is one of four founders of WellRabbit, an e-commerce site dedicated to selling only physician-vetted products from qualified manufacturers.
“My sister reached out to me after her breast cancer diagnosis,” said Dr. Jeffrey Hendricks, the CEO of WellRabbit. “Buying supplements online was a gamble. There was a lack of quality information, and as a doctor, I saw many supplements had an inadequate amount of ingredients. By launching WellRabbit, we provide quality products so consumers can make healthy and informed choices about what is right for them."
WellRabbit was founded out of CEO Dr. Jeffrey Hendricks’ desire to help his sister, Teresa, beat breast cancer and live a healthier life. By taking integrative medicine throughout her cancer treatment, she was able to keep her hair, have energy, and avoid the negative effects of chemotherapy. This inspired the creation of a reliable marketplace where all products are medically vetted and evidence-based.
Anyone who wants to live a healthier life has a place to go to where all of the research, production, and logistics have been done for them. WellRabbit, which is based in North Carolina, ships nationwide.
About WellRabbit
WellRabbit is an e-commerce one-stop shop that sells physician-vetted health and wellness products. The team at WellRabbit ensures that formulas are of the utmost quality and based on sound science. For more information, please visit www.wellrabbit.com.
