Percuro Pet Food is Set to Participate at the 4th Annual European Petcare Innovation Summit
Brett Vye, CEO of innovating insect protein and plant-based pet food company, Percuro, is invited to take part in the panel discussion titled, "Evaluating New Alternative Proteins That Are Improving the Sustainability of Pet Food" at the industry summit.
Henley-in-Arden, United Kingdom, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This year's Annual European Petcare Innovation Summit will take place in London from 17th - 18th May.
The two-day forum brings together a variety of leading industry participants including representatives from pet food companies, manufacturers, partners and investors.
The agenda at the in-person event will provide a focus on three main topics, all of which are keystone elements for the industry, including:
- Health - Make veterinary care more efficient by discovering the innovations in pet health and nutrition that are improving health conditions.
- Nutrition - Discussing the quality and sustainability of pet food products in Europe. Discover the latest pet food ingredients, packaging and regulations, post-brexit.
- Products and Services - Pet owner demands for digitalisation, premiumisation and catering for the growth in different species categories.
The Summit will comprise of one-to-one networking meetings, roundtable discussions and panel sessions.
On Wednesday, 18th May, Percuro Pet Food CEO, Brett Vye will participate in the panel titled: "Evaluating New Alternative Proteins That Are Improving the Sustainability of Pet Food," where consumer's concerns will be raised regarding the nutrition and quality of pet food.
The health benefits of the latest innovative pet food ingredients will also be discussed, and forum participants will have the opportunity to learn how they may invest, partner, and even incorporate these sustainable pet food ingredients into their products.
Percuro's CEO said, "By 2020, the European petcare market was worth over $37.5 billion, with the steady growth in consumer demand for clean, eco-friendly alternative pet food ingredients providing strong opportunities for sustainable pet food brands. The Petcare Innovation Summit provides a platform for the pet food industry and investment community to discover opportunities by recognizing premium innovations and key trends in novel protein ingredients and Percuro is delighted to be invited to participate at this prestigious annual event to discuss the benefits."
