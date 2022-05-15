Omni Ecosystems® Headquarters Receives Community Development Grant
Chicago, IL, May 15, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Bronzeville Sustainable Commercial Center located at 4131 S. State St., has been selected to receive a grant through the Chicago Recovery Plan (CRP), a citywide effort under Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot to spark a sustainable economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Bronzeville Sustainable Commercial Center, whose tenants currently include Omni Ecosystems, Hatch 41 coworking, and 13th Flow Performance System, will use the $250,000 grant to further its next phase of development at 4131 S. State Street, with plans to incorporate more green infrastructure and expand office space for local small businesses. This support will help convert a 50,000-square-foot industrial manufacturing site and will create a total of 280 new jobs for the community.
"We are deeply grateful for this generous CRP grant funding, and for this vote of confidence from the City of Chicago. Omni Ecosystems' work is wholly aligned with the spirit of resilience outlined by Mayor Lightfoot, including goals to mitigate climate change and enrich the neighborhood," said Molly Meyer, Founder & CEO, Omni Ecosystems.
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, joined by City officials, announced twenty-six new and expanded restaurants, health centers, cultural institutions, and other neighborhood improvement projects will move forward for Community Development Grants funded by $33.5 million from the CRP and from Tax Increment Financing (TIF).
"Each of these projects represents the spirit of Chicago, the creativity and resilience of our local entrepreneurs, and the determination of our healthcare and cultural organizations in creating vibrant and healthy neighborhoods," said Mayor Lightfoot. "These financial awards are going to be instrumental to the success of each winning project, and I am excited to see how the finished developments enrich the communities surrounding them."
Valued at approximately $138 million in total costs, the projects were chosen from approximately 600 community development grant applications submitted to the Chicago Department of Planning and Development earlier this year. Individual grant amounts, ranging from $42,000 to $7.25 million, will be used to finance workplace improvements involving interior and exterior renovations, energy efficiency enhancements, new construction, and other business upgrades.
About Omni Ecosystems
Omni Ecosystems integrates science and design into working landscapes to improve resiliency within the built environment and empower healthier, happier humans.
Omni invents, designs, supplies, constructs, and maintains working landscapes, which provide environmental, social, and financial benefits beyond a typical landscape. Working landscapes provide natural beauty and co-benefits, such as managing stormwater, growing crops, creating habitats, and serving as engaging spaces for people.
Media Contact:
Nicole Davis
Director of Marketing
ndavis@omniecosystems.com
312.337.3196
"We are deeply grateful for this generous CRP grant funding, and for this vote of confidence from the City of Chicago. Omni Ecosystems' work is wholly aligned with the spirit of resilience outlined by Mayor Lightfoot, including goals to mitigate climate change and enrich the neighborhood," said Molly Meyer, Founder & CEO, Omni Ecosystems.
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, joined by City officials, announced twenty-six new and expanded restaurants, health centers, cultural institutions, and other neighborhood improvement projects will move forward for Community Development Grants funded by $33.5 million from the CRP and from Tax Increment Financing (TIF).
"Each of these projects represents the spirit of Chicago, the creativity and resilience of our local entrepreneurs, and the determination of our healthcare and cultural organizations in creating vibrant and healthy neighborhoods," said Mayor Lightfoot. "These financial awards are going to be instrumental to the success of each winning project, and I am excited to see how the finished developments enrich the communities surrounding them."
Valued at approximately $138 million in total costs, the projects were chosen from approximately 600 community development grant applications submitted to the Chicago Department of Planning and Development earlier this year. Individual grant amounts, ranging from $42,000 to $7.25 million, will be used to finance workplace improvements involving interior and exterior renovations, energy efficiency enhancements, new construction, and other business upgrades.
About Omni Ecosystems
Omni Ecosystems integrates science and design into working landscapes to improve resiliency within the built environment and empower healthier, happier humans.
Omni invents, designs, supplies, constructs, and maintains working landscapes, which provide environmental, social, and financial benefits beyond a typical landscape. Working landscapes provide natural beauty and co-benefits, such as managing stormwater, growing crops, creating habitats, and serving as engaging spaces for people.
Media Contact:
Nicole Davis
Director of Marketing
ndavis@omniecosystems.com
312.337.3196
Contact
Omni EcosystemsContact
Nicole Davis
312-337-3196
omniecosystems.com
Patrick Ulrich
pulrich@omniecosystems.com
Nicole Davis
312-337-3196
omniecosystems.com
Patrick Ulrich
pulrich@omniecosystems.com
Categories